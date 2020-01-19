The millionaires who actually want to pay more taxes

advertisement

They may sound crazy to ordinary Americans and just crazy to 0.1 percent: they are millionaires who actually want to pay more taxes.

They describe themselves as patriotic millionaires and say it’s time to pull Uncle Sam under their spell more.

If you’re a traitor to your class, you’re sure to be proud. In this era of gaping inequality, the group of around 200 millionaires is pushing for a more progressive tax system.

“I have two planes left,” says one of them, Stephen Prince of Tennessee.

Prominent members include Disney heiress Abigail Disney, founder of Men’s Wearhouse, George Zimmer, real estate developer Jeffrey Gural and Chuck Collins, heir to Oscar Mayer’s fortune. Membership requires an annual income of $ 1 million or at least $ 5 million. As expected, most of the members are old, white, liberal men.

According to surveys, many normal people agree with them, as do the democratic candidates for the presidency.

Some patriotic millionaires state that they signed up because they feel a little guilty of being so rich when they were “born on the third base”. Others are looking for a sense of community. Aside from a good mood, some admit that they will still be happy to take advantage of tax loopholes.

Bloomberg sat down with some members of the group that started a decade ago to find out why they chose this course. Comments have been edited and compressed.

Scott Nash

Age: 54

Home: Washington, DC

In 1987, after dropping out of college and switching from job to job, Nash founded the MOMs Organic Market grocery chain with 19 stores and sales of $ 230 million. Nash, who owns 100 percent of the company, is a “multiple” millionaire and lives in the green suburb of the capital. He joined Patriotic Millionaires about five years ago.

Why did you join

If you want good democracy, where people are protected and certain services like education and the military are provided, you have to pay your taxes. It is unpatriotic to live and thrive here and then not pay the bills.

Do you support wealth tax?

It would probably be difficult to enforce and enforce this. I’m generally in favor of increasing taxes for the rich, but I’m not sure if this specific tax is a good way to do it.

What do you think of the leap in wealth that is now so widespread?

Wealthy people are not bad. You can be wealthy. It is something to strive for. Everyone will want a life with ease. That is human nature. This is how capitalism was built and democracy supports it. There’s this backlash against the rich from the left, which I find pretty ridiculous.

Do you have a favorite presidential candidate?

I will vote for anyone who is a democrat. Everyone we have will be a billion times better than what we have now.

Morris Pearl

Age: 62

Home: Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Pearl resigned from BlackRock Inc. in 2014 after a decades-long career in the financial industry, making him a fortune with high seven-, low-eight figure values. Pearl, the leader of the group and one of its first members, lives on Park Avenue just a few blocks from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Why did you join

So I could actually do something and feel like I was part of something and feel like I was doing something instead of sending a big check to whoever and meeting Nancy Pelosi once a year.

What is the attraction of paying more taxes?

It’s not that I personally want to pay more money. I can give away all my money if I wanted to. The growing inequality in our country is bad. We are moving in a direction with a few rich and many poor. This will reduce the possibility of having a middle class of shopkeepers and professionals as well as doctors and lawyers and those people who really are the foundation of our economy.

What about philanthropy?

It does not replace government funding. It’s not that difficult to raise money for a new music center at Lincoln Center. It is much more difficult to raise money to build a new sewage treatment plant on 143rd Street.

Charlie Simmons

Age: 71

Location: Los Altos Hills, California

Simmons, a long-time resident of the Bay Area, retired almost 20 years ago as vice president of corporate development for a computer storage company and became an angel investor. He won’t say how much he’s worth because his wife would “freak out”, but said he had “well over $ 5 million.” He lives in a Silicon Valley suburb and joined the group shortly after Donald Trump’s election as president in 2016.

Why should rich people like you pay more taxes?

We have to fund programs to get the bottom-up effect, and even some SMEs need help, and that will cost a lot of money. We can afford it. I would much rather live in a country that has a lot more equality and less wealth – that doesn’t change my lifestyle.

How would you do it

I think the maximum quota can be higher for me and others. We had it well over 70 percent before and survived as a country. At least it could be anywhere between 50 percent and 70 percent. And tax capital gains at the same rate.

What do you want to spend the extra money on?

Universal Medicare. We have to admit the areas where capitalism doesn’t work and medicine is one. Education is different.

Stephen Prince

Age: 68

Location: Brentwood, Tennessee

Prince developed many of his political beliefs that he had developed during the civil rights era in the small town of Waycross, Georgia. Since then, he has founded several companies – a plastic card printing company and a computer imaging company – and built up a fortune of $ 40 million, including approximately $ 25 million in cash from the sale of two shares last year. He spoke by phone while vacationing on the Big Island of Hawaii.

How did your childhood influence your political views?

I supported the civil rights movement as a child very much. In this regard, I was a rare white child from the south. I mean, most of my friends were racist and had no desire to level the ground. For some reason, I came out on the other side.

Do your friends and family politically agree with you?

Most of my friends are pretty conservative – fiscal conservative and socially conservative. They frown and shake their heads as I can see things the way I do. And I’m just as amazed that they feel the way they do.

If the tax laws were changed more fairly, I would certainly have kept a smaller part of the transactions we carried out last year, but I would still be fine. I could still go on vacation and I would still have two planes.

What tax ideas do you support?

We have to have something like a property tax. However, it is not enough to do this for individuals only. Companies have to pay more taxes.

Karen Seal Stewart

Age: 75

Location: Oceanside, California

Stewart, a certified financial planner, grew up in Santa Maria, California with eighth-grade parents. After years of real estate investments, she has $ 4.8 million, two apartments, has just returned from a trip around the world and decided that she “doesn’t need any more”.

Why should the rich pay higher taxes?

Because I can afford it and the country needs it. Nobody needs $ 10 million or $ 100 million or $ 1 billion or $ 10 billion or $ 100 billion. My God, these people are worth more than most countries. It’s all about the ego, especially for men.

Why are you taking advantage of some of the tax gaps you complain about?

I will continue to take advantage of everything there is because everyone else will. There are 10 to 12 million millionaires in this country and only 200 of us. What difference can we make?

Do you prefer property tax?

Absolutely. Do you own a house? Do you pay property tax? This is a property tax.

Who are you planning to vote for?

Elizabeth Warren. It has guidelines that you can imagine to address me.

(Michael Bloomberg is also seeking to nominate the Democratic President. He is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.)

– Sophie Alexander, with the support of Ben Steverman

