According to the Military Times, the Pentagon has confirmed that its budget proposal will save the more than $ 15 million that Stars and Stripes receive each year, which is about half of the release’s annual budget.

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon has identified more than $ 5 billion in programs that it plans to use to fund higher-priority initiatives. This emerges from a draft budget document reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

The goals for reducing funding include “properly sizing” around 50 medical facilities across the country, consolidating some logistics operations, and reducing subsidies for Stars and Stripes, the military’s independent newspaper, the document said.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper instructed staff to review nearly $ 100 billion in Pentagon non-military funding to find money for initiatives that are considered a priority, such as combating threats from China and Russia, and away from efforts that focus on the Middle East the document.

Defense officials also identified another $ 2 billion to be reallocated, according to the draft, within the Army, Navy and Air Force services.

The money transferred would be reinvested in nuclear modernization, space, missile defense, hypersonic weapons, artificial intelligence, and next-generation communications, forcing “readiness”, the draft said.

