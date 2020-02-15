Ruthless smugglers who bring people to Britain will not give up and more migrants are likely to die from it, said a former chief of the British Border Force.

Gangs harvest tens of thousands of pounds from vulnerable migrants in distant countries, promising them access to mainland Europe and Britain.

Organized crime groups on the French coast are watching the weather and are ready to send a “small armada” of migrant boats across the ice-cold English Channel while the lives of others in trucks and containers are at risk.

Speaking exclusively to the PA news agency, Tony Smith CBE, former director-general of the Border Force, said he feared further drowning in the canal and a repeat of the Essex container tragedy in which 39 Vietnamese citizens were killed. A container truck where 39 people were found dead (Aaron Chown / PA)

He said using these riskier smuggling methods was a product of Border Force’s success over the years in fighting traditional routes such as airlines and passenger ferries.

Mr. Smith told PA: “We have been playing this continuous cat and mouse game with the smugglers for several years.”

During his time at the agency, Mr. Smith saw tactics for smuggling migrants to the UK change many times – when the British and French authorities blocked one route, another emerged.

Passport controls on flights to the UK at departure airports, British border controls in Calais and increased security in French ports have all helped to prevent once popular smuggling routes. French authorities rescue migrants from the English Channel (BNC Departmental Gendarmerie / PA)

Mr. Smith said: “These boat crossings started in 2018 as a kind of alternative measure to get people here – in a way, we were the victims of our own success.

“That was the next big thing.”

Mr Smith, who is now working for Fortinus Global border security advisory after leaving Border Force in 2013, said that smuggling people into the EU continues to be “relatively easy”.

He said the supply chain starts in Asia, where “donkeys” or “couriers” go around villages and promise that they can bring people to Europe if they can pay £ 10,000 either in advance or upon arrival.

“It’s not uncommon for people to be recruited into gangs in their own back yard by smuggling gangs and offering passageways.”

Arriving in the EU, migrants can move to the French coast due to the lack of border controls, where they are loaded onto rubber boats and sent to the treacherous English Channel.

“Every now and then you take a break from the weather and there are people in France who look at the weather, they look where we are, where the French are.

“A small armada may suddenly appear.” Migrants are loaded onto rubber boats (Gareth Fuller / PA).

Often, the boats only need to enter British waters before calling 999 for the Coast Guard, Smith said, as they are brought to the UK, where their asylum applications can be processed.

In this situation, the preservation of life is of paramount importance, he added.

Last week, 192 migrants were picked up over two days to cross the busy waters of the English Channel.

Mr. Smith said, “We have done more recently than ever to disrupt the gangs.

“The problem is that while there is still a pull factor, the supply chain will not go away – Britain is very attractive.”

He said that if Britain doesn’t stop complying with international asylum law and instead bring all migrants back to Europe, it will likely continue.

“Smugglers won’t give up. People will die.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw more deaths in containers and more drowning in the Dover Strait.

“It’s just a miserable deal.”

In October, police discovered the bodies of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a refrigerated container in Essex.

Mr. Smith said this tragedy shows how difficult it is to monitor content in containers.

He gave the example of the port of Felixstowe, where thousands of containers are docked every day.

“We are unable to scan all of these containers.”

When asked about deaths in containers like Essex, Mr. Smith said, “I am very concerned that there will be more.”

Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action, called for a “global Britain” to create “safe and legal ways” for asylum seekers.

She told PA: “Blocking common ways for asylum seekers in the UK has encouraged increasingly dangerous smuggling operations, which is a last resort for those desperate to put themselves in the hands of smugglers.

“A” global Britain “would provide safe and legal ways for those fleeing torture and persecution.”