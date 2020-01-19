advertisement

Madden NFL 20 is heavily influenced by hip-hop, hence the additions as Snoop Dogg, Lil Yachty and DJ Khaled as playable characters. Now you can play The Migos as your favorite rap trio and Brooklyn’s own Joey Bada $$.

Right, the group that gave you hits like “Stir Fry” and “Versace” is now a cyber athlete alongside the BadMon. Madden NFL 20 players can take control of rappers in Superstar KO mode. Both The Migos and Joey Bada $$ are no strangers to the soccer video game franchise, which lends their hits to various Madden soundtracks and appears in several Madden NFL trailers.

Now that we know Quavo is the real athlete, Offset is the player, so he will definitely appreciate being in the game and takeoff. We are not quite sure what this man likes.

Joey Bada $$ talked about the hype that his in-game character is used by fans everywhere, and said:

“I’ve been playing Madden since I was a child, so it’s really another challenge to be in the game. I can’t wait for my fans to see my skills on the field and knock out with me in Superstar.”

We definitely understand it, because Madden has been a staple in homes for years. In the following trailer you can take a look at the rappers in the game.

