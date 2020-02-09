ROCLKIN, California. – A middle school student stuck his arm in a school desk this week, resulting in an emergency call to the local fire department.

Nobody was injured. So don’t feel bad when you laugh a little.

The incident happened at the Spring View Middle School in Rocklin, California on Friday afternoon when the student’s arm was in a hole at the top of his desk.

The Rocklin fire department tried to pull the boy’s arm out with soap and oil, but it didn’t move. The authorities had to cut out part of the desk – release the pressure around the boy’s elbow and pull him out, the department said in a Facebook post. Hooray!

The uninjured student was able to return to the classroom, though perhaps embarrassed.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction