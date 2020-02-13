A compassionate Samaritan rescued a man from being mugged in a scary Macclesfield incident.

The officials are now trying to track down the culprit and say, “The result could have been much worse.”

It happened on Monday, February 10th, at 1:15 p.m. and 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Chester Road and Ivy Road in the city of Cheshire.

The victim pushed his bike when he was approached by a hooded man who pushed him and asked to hand over some money.

A passerby who saw what happened intervened and the suspect fled the scene, police in Cheshire said.

The police are now urgently trying to track down the perpetrator

The officials are now appealing to anyone who has witnessed the incident to report.

The offender was white, slim, and wore a black hooded top, black joggers, and a black backpack with colored markings.

Detective constable Andy Cole of the local Macclesfield police unit said: “We are very keen to track down this culprit and bring it to justice.

“The outcome of this incident could have been much worse.

“I’m excited to hear from someone who drove around Chester Road, Ivy Road in Macclesfield on Monday, and who may have taken the suspect’s dashcam footage.

“I also want everyone who has witnessed the incident or knows who the culprit is to report.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is requested to call the Cheshire Police Department at 101, IML 633793, or report online here.