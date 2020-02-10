The Mendocino County Soccer Academy (MCSA) wants to promote and expand the already strong local football culture by training both players and coaches. There is a lot of talent in our county and we are excited to see how more young players stand out and earn college scholarships. And even for those who don’t shoot for a scholarship, we want ALL of our players to learn valuable life skills that the game teaches while developing a lifelong passion for football.

We know that everything begins and ends with caring, experienced coaches.

Interested parents and current / former players are encouraged to learn more about MCSA’s coach-in-training program by attending an information meeting hosted by club president and coach director Shane Huff. There will be meetings in Willits on February 25th, in Fort Bragg on March 3rd and in Ukiah on March 10th.

MCSA was founded in 2013 and currently looks after over 500 children across the county through three main programs:

The Grassroots Academy is an introduction to the game by our professional staff for children aged four to twelve. We have several six-week sessions in Ukiah and Willits throughout the year.

The Youth Academy Soccer League (YASL) is an autumn league for children under 10 and under 12 with teams from Willits, Ukiah and the coast. Volunteer coaches coach their teams with the support of the MCSA staff. Selected teams consist of ten teams from U10 to U19, both boys and girls. These are competitive teams that compete against other club teams from the region. Selected team coaches have been playing or training at a high level for many years.

To support these programs, especially our voluntary YASL trainers, we have developed our trainer-in-training program. We are looking for interested parents and former / current players who join our initiative. We offer tools, instructions and a network of support, while coaches take on the rewarding task of a voluntary YASL assistant or head coach during their training.

We also identify others who want to pursue careers as trainers. Many start as volunteers and then become part of our team of trainers. These trainers can earn additional income if they work with our base academy and selected teams.

“Coaches and especially volunteer coaches are the backbone of a strong youth football community. We strive to attract, train and support our employees because we know that better coaches develop better players and experiences, ”explains Coach Huff.

“We are proud of the fact that former players like Felipe Chavez and Junior Segura are returning to our program,” said Huff. “They played at Mendocino College and earned soccer scholarships from universities in the Midwest. Both graduated and are now back in our community as MCSA trainers. People like Junior and Felipe are great examples and role models for our local youth. “

Huff continues: “We are also proud of the many parents of children in our program who volunteer and lead a team. Coaching can be intimidating. We honor those who take the plunge to make our children great players and people close. “

MCSA organizes information events about the trainer-in-training program at three locations:

Willits on February 25th at 6:00 p.m. in the Willits Library

Fort Bragg on March 3rd at 6pm in the conference room at Harvest Market

Ukiah on March 10th in the Ukiah room at Mendocino College also at 6:00 p.m.

We will continue these meetings with an on-site session at Mendocino College on the second or third Saturday of March. Here, coaches can watch live training sessions held by MCSA employees during their training.

During the introductory meeting, Coach Huff will explain the basics of our programs and show how interested people can get involved. He is not only a co-founder of MCSA, but also has more than twenty years of coaching experience at levels D1, D2, junior college, high school and youth. During these introductory events, Coach Huff will address key coaching philosophies and prepare participants for our ongoing training program.

Our trainer-in-training program is free and designed for busy people, making it easy and fun! We encourage everyone who loves football and children to join us.

For parents who want to involve their children, MCSA will soon open a registration for the Grassroots Academy sessions in Ukiah and Willits. The Coast is putting together a couple of U10 and U12 tournament teams. The sessions in Ukiah and Willits take place from March 23 to May 1. The coast will take a little longer.

You can find more information about Coaches-in-Training or Grassroots Academy on MendocinoSoccer.com or on the MCSA Facebook page. Email questions to [email protected]