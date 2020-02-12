Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 4:51 PM CST

/ Updated: February 12, 2020 / 5:08 p.m. CST

McLennan County sheriff’s deputies have found more than $ 130,000 worth of stolen goods after a month-long burglary investigation.

The massive burglary operation was headed by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Criminal Police Department.

This bust spanned several counties in central Texas, including McLennan, Lampasas, Navarro and Bell County.

The large list of stolen items includes vehicle trailers, welders, washers, large tires and all kinds of equipment.

The Sheriff’s Office has conducted 4 searches in suspect-held locations, numerous forensic phone searches, weeks of video, and numerous interviews with people who are believed to be involved.

Teams are still on the streets, collecting suspects. So far, 9 arrest warrants have been obtained with 6 or 7 other people, who are expected to be charged in the next few days.

According to Sheriff Parnell McNamara, efforts by several different jurisdictions began several weeks ago.

The sheriff says that his deputies not only chase the thieves, but also the people who buy the stolen goods.