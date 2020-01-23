The Mayors of California are asking the White House to help with the homelessness crisis

advertisement

WASHINGTON – Some California Mayors who are in Washington DC for the US Mayors Conference this week used their time in the capital to get the White House to help with the state’s homelessness crisis.

The mayors involved are confident that the negotiations will work.

Aside from partisanship, California lawmakers are hoping to partner with the Trump administration to curb the state’s homelessness crisis.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer highlighted what his office, city council and city staff have done to address the homelessness crisis in the city.

“This is an issue that can never be armed,” said Eric Garcetii, Mayor of Los Angeles. “It is not partisan. It is not a democrat. It is not a Republican.”

At the end of last year, Mayor Garcetti took an unprecedented step by inviting Housing and Urban Development Minister Ben Carson to Los Angeles to participate directly.

“He was traumatized as if everyone was going through and seeing tent after tent,” he said.

Mayor Garcetii says he is now working with the HUD to secure funding and FEMA trailers for emergency shelters.

“We’re trying to help him figure out which solutions work,” he explains.

The negotiations are optimistic, but have not yet been completed. Mayor Garcetti’s staff met with HUD representatives earlier this week, and the Mayor and Carson Secretary will meet in person on Friday.

“If it is possible to work together in a way that conserves federal resources, we are all open to it,” said Darrell Steinberg, Mayor of Sacramento.

Mayor Steinberg heads the nationwide homeless task force in California.

Last week, the Task Force made state-owned land available to counties and cities to build affordable housing, and he said HUD should do the same with state.

“Opening up access to federal states would be a huge boost,” said Mayor Steinberg.

California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote this request to Minister Carson on Tuesday saying, “Only housing and services solve homelessness.”

HUD did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

