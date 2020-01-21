The mayor of Whanganui accepts the blame for delays at the Upokongaro bicycle bridge

advertisement

The mayor of Whanganui says he accepts responsibility for delays in the construction of the Upokongaro cycle bridge on State Highway 4 – a crucial link in the Mountain to Sea and national cycle paths.

The structure has been parked in a paddock on the west bank since the end of 2018 – and is now jokingly called the “second bridge to nowhere”.

Take a ride along Papaiti Road northwest of the suburb of Whanganui of Aramoho and coming from a corn field you’ll find the Upokongaro bicycle bridge of $ 2.5 million.

The 130-meter-long and 18-meter-high structure, which was built on site, was intended to be placed over the Whanganui River in February last year, but instead sits behind a security fence because it requires a new authorization.

Hamish McDouall said he took personal responsibility for the delays in building the bridge.

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall said that the change of consent was necessary to raise the heads of land by 80 centimeters – to explain climate change – and that this revealed an error in the original consultation of the district council with Māori, which he described as a “once too light”.

McDouall said the municipality did not take into account the upcoming adoption of the Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River Settlement) Act in 2017, which recognized the river “as a living and indivisible whole” with “all rights, powers, duties and liabilities.” of a legal person “.

“Now, of course, with the change in legislation, it became appropriate to involve Ngā Tāngata Tiaki, the organization that takes care of the river, to consult them about this amended consent.

“It actually does just about what we should have done in 2017, even though it was a different legislative framework.”

McDouall said that Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui advised the council to consult mana whenua – the local hapū Ngā Paerangi.

He said the hapū had several concerns, including care for the Upokongaro stream, whitefish in the area, traffic management and landscape architecture, and its effect on a nearby urupā.

The Upokongaro bicycle bridge is now jokingly called ‘the second bridge to nowhere’.

“I have to say that it was a remarkably positive involvement, but that meant that it was not possible to launch the bridge in April – May last year because we didn’t want to cut those discussions down.”

McDouall said that the work had led to the drafting of a cultural impact assessment and that the vast majority of hapū’s concerns had now been resolved.

“This is really a template for how we should do this in the future.”

McDouall said it was now a matter of waiting for the regional council to approve the permit application and for the contractor to find time to do the job.

He took personal responsibility for the confusion.

“I will not throw anyone else under the bus, I am responsible for council errors and I think that the initial council involvement with the knowledge that Te Awa Tupua existed could have been deeper, so yes, I am glad the council bears that on the chin. “

In the meantime, the Whanganui cycling community has its head scratching the delay.

The co-owner of the Bike Shed, Doug Rennie, said they had become embarrassing field questions about the bridge.

Doug Rennie said: “It must be the bridge somewhere”.

“You don’t know the second bridge anywhere … well Ruapehu clearly has one and now Whanganui has one, but ours is a nice big white thing that just sits in a paddock.

“So yes, many people say different things, but I just think it must be the bridge to somewhere.”

Rennie said next month that Tour Aotearoa – which had 1100 registered cyclists, including many from abroad – had expected to use the Upokongaro bridge.

“In the book that has been printed since before the bridge was actually placed in the paddock because it was said that it would happen. It says they turn that bridge, but they can’t turn that bridge, so they have to drive down the city and go back when they go to the holiday camp. “

That was a bitter pill for Ben Kay co-owner of the Whanganui River Top Ten Holiday Park in Aramoho.

“It would have been fantastic. We had already placed advertisements to promote us because we would be on the Mountain to Sea Cycleway. We have clearly paid money for these advertisements, but we were not told that it would not go so clearly those ads do nothing for us. “

Kay said the lack of information about delays had been waving the bridge.

Ben Kay said the lack of information about the delays had been waving the bridge.

“You know we should have used it now, but we are not being told anything. It is frustrating that you are a kind of third party, yes Chinese whisper and you are not being told anything.

‘You know that the council is meant to work for us, to help us. I don’t understand why they can’t tell us. “

Hamish McDouall appreciated that people were upset.

“Look, I can understand a lot of frustration there in the community because they see the bridge in the field and they want it to pass because this will be a remarkable facility for the entire district.

“People see it every time they ride State Highway 4 and it will make Upokongaro, this small town and beautiful town really a budding place, and so I understand people who want it to happen and it will happen.”

McDouall said that the regional council was still working on the process of permitting resources and that there was still no date for placing the bridge over the river.

Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui declined to comment.

