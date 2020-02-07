Advertisement

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 6:12 PM CST

/ Updated: February 6, 2020 / 9:10 p.m. CST

TEMPLE, Texas – In response to public inquiries about recent civil servant incidents, interim police chief Jim Tobin made the following statement:

“First of all, I would like to thank the residents of Temple for the support they have shown to the Dean family, officials involved in these incidents, and all of the temple police.

Advertisement

“Within a short space of time, there were three different incidents involving TPD officers. Two of these incidents continue to be the subject of active criminal investigations conducted by outside agencies and internal investigations conducted by the Temple Police Department.

“The review of Mr. Sergei Hall’s arrest on January 14, 2020 showed that official Jacob Perkins did not violate any department policies or procedures and, with minimal violence, prevents Mr. Hall from being injured by traffic. Bell County law firm accepted the The prosecution and the Temple Police Department continue to work with them on this case to help Mr. Hall hope to prevent future incidents.

“Temple police officers worked with Mr. Hall in various ways before and after this incident. The officers had lunch with Mr. Hall several times, tried to help him find a job, and were in contact with his family. The aim is to continue to provide Mr. Hall with the support he needs to prevent his behavior on public roads.

Police officer Joseph Clark was arrested on Monday by an outside agency for driving poisoning. He was treated no differently than any other citizen charged with this serious crime. Temple PD has started the first steps of an administrative investigation to determine what policies may have been violated.

“In the official shots on Michael Dean, the Temple Police Department consulted the Texas Rangers as the lead investigative agency to ensure that we had an independent and transparent investigation that was not influenced by the agency. An internal investigation into this matter focuses on the behavior of the official to determine whether the official violates TPD guidelines or local rules and regulations of the Commission for the civil service.

“For any government investigation, it is imperative that the administration of this department follow the policies and procedures set forth in the Meet and Confer Agreement between the Temple Police Association and the City of Temple. Municipal Law Chapter 143; and the policies of the Temple Police Department The goal of this department in investigations is to assist the person as a member of the department and as a person and to hold them accountable if they violate the department’s policies or procedures.

“We have a total of 154 police officers who serve our city. I don’t want our other officers’ work to be overshadowed by these three isolated cases, or to have incidents define this department. The Temple Police men and women have continued to commit to serving our community in these difficult times, and will continue to do so after the final disposition. ”

FOX44 recently spoke to Tim Davis, the mayor of the temple, about his thoughts that the police are making headlines. You can hear what he has to say by watching the video above.

Source: Temple Police Department

,

Advertisement