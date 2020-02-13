The residents of the Har Homa neighborhood in Jerusalem, who spoke out against building a large commercial and business center at the entrance to their neighborhood, never thought that their struggle would be so short and successful. Less than a week after the start of their election campaign, the Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Leon, folded up in light of the less intense pressure they exerted.

Jerusalem minister Zeev Elkin (Likud), whose ministry invested 2.5 million shekels ($ 730,000) in planning the project, decided not to intervene. Instead, he let the plan die, despite the serious lack of job opportunities in East Jerusalem and the fact that the plan was intended to serve both the Har Homa Jewish Quarter and the Umm Tuba Palestinian Quarter (edited by Haaretz’s Nir) on February 12, Hasson.

skip

– Israel’s third choice is a racist race to replace Bibi

<noscript><iframe class="h-db" width="100%" height="180" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://omny.fm/shows/haaretz-podcast/israel-s-third-election-is-a-racist-race-to-replac/embed?style=artwork&image=1&share=1&download=1&description=1&subscribe=1&foreground=222222&background=f3f3f3&highlight=09a5d9" seamless=""></noscript>

Israel’s third choice is a racist race to replace BibiHaaretz’s weekly podcast episode. 61

It is not difficult to guess why the Har Homa residents’ campaign was so successful. It was led by right-wing politicians with the help of rabbis from Har Hamor, the ultra-orthodox religious Zionist Yeshiva who created the far-right Noam party. All of the usual arguments that were originally raised on issues such as transportation and vision destruction were quickly replaced by racist arguments. Some of these arguments were hidden in a safety-related cloak, but for the most part it was patent racism – like the people who expressed “fear for our Jewish daughters” or said, “Let them solve their problems in their own villages. ”

The fact that the land assigned to the plan is “in their own villages” – or in other words, it belongs to Umm Tuba – has not changed anything. The fact that about a third of Har Homa was built on land expropriated by Umm Tuba was also not taken into account.

Surrendering to racism and fear of the other is wrong no matter where they appear. The relevant authorities and politicians should have taken the opposite view, explained the importance of the plan and the illegitimacy of the arguments, and responded to the objections. But Leon and Elkin were exposed as cowards who don’t dare to resist a noisy but not particularly large group of residents. The mayor outdid himself by declaring that he “would not support a plan that was not approved by the area’s residents,” despite supporting the community’s position against that of residents in many other building, development, and infrastructure plans Has.

Fortunately, the story of the Umm Tuba plan is the exception that proves the rule. In Israel in general and in Jerusalem in particular, there are more and more common spaces in which Palestinians and Israelis shop, eat, work and have fun together. This is a welcome and important trend that must not be undermined by political pressure or the upcoming elections. Leon and Elkin have to come to their senses and announce that despite the opposition they will continue the plan for the benefit of the residents of both parts of the city.

The above article is Haaretz’s editorial published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude