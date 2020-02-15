SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Association of Realtors hosted a mayor debate on the real estate crisis on Friday night to discuss ways to curb high housing costs.

MP Todd Gloria focused on building middle-income houses and trying to get out of control rents.

“Rent Control, I don’t support it. I think a rent cap is a reasonable alternative to tackle rising costs … 5% plus inflation, basically 8% on an annual basis,” he said.

“[Todd Gloria] will tell you that it is rent stabilization. It is rent control,” said City Councilor and Mayor candidate Barbara Bry.

Bry says building low-income homes is the way forward.

Republican candidate for mayor Scott Sherman says the free market should price housing and the government should cut permit costs so that builders can influence real estate prices with supply and demand.

“I don’t like it – politicians and legislators tell me what a reasonable return or return on a property is. The market should determine what happens there,” said Sherman.

