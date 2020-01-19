The Matrix 4 signed the Sense8 actress Erendira Ibarra

advertisement

Deadline reports that Mexican actress Erendira Ibarra is the newest member of the Sinn8 Cast for reunification with co-author Lana Wachowski in the highly anticipated sequel to Science Fiction Action The matrix 4,

The matrix 4 The franchise veterans Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity) and Jade Pinkett Smith (Niobe) are about to return.Guardian), Jessica Henwick (Ironfist), Neil Patrick Harris (A chain of unfortunate events), Jonathan Groff (Frozen II) and Sinn8 Alumni Toby Onwumere and Max Riemelt.

Wachowski directs The matrix 4 Solo, and co-author of the screenplay with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. It is scheduled for release on May 21, 2021 – the same day as another sequel to Keanu Reeves. John Wick: Chapter 4,

