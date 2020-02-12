Massachusetts homestays are fighting for the First Circuit, according to a recent ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals. The court ruled that the Massachusetts Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights and other state labor laws apply to au pairs. Families who accept au pairs as part of the state-regulated cultural exchange program for au pairs will continue to see the program as one of the cheapest forms of childcare. But the new ruling is likely to increase costs for most host families and create some new compliance obligations.

Important financial changes for families with au pairs

There are two important wage and hourly protection provisions that will affect most host families. First, the state minimum wage now applies to au pairs. Before the verdict, most families paid their Au Pairs the State Department minimum grant of $ 195.75 per week (plus meals and accommodation). Now the minimum wage in Massachusetts ($ 12.75 an hour in 2020) applies to au pairs, and families need to keep track of every hour worked to meet legal requirements. Families can reduce the number of hours their au pair works, but still need to meet the federal minimum grant limit of $ 195.75 a week, which is just under 16 hours a week with a minimum wage.

Note that homestays can deduct up to $ 77 per week for meals and accommodation to lower minimum wage requirements. However, this reduction should be voluntarily accepted in writing by the au pair and reported to every Paystub. If meals and accommodation are used to lower the minimum wage, this value must be reported to the state and the IRS for tax purposes.

The second major financial change for host families is overtime. Massachusetts law requires domestic workers who work more than 40 hours in a week with seven working days to be paid over 40 hours at 1.5 times the regular wage rate. With a minimum wage of $ 12.75 an hour in 2020, that would mean $ 19.13 an hour. Au pairs are legally not allowed to work more than 45 hours a week. However, this overtime requirement can lead families to review the schedule adjustments to try to reduce their au pair’s weekly working hours to 40 hours or less.

Au pair host families must be aware of any other changes in employment law

In addition to the changes to the Wage and Hour Law mentioned above, host families must now ensure that they meet Massachusetts’ other DWBOR requirements. If the au pair works 16 hours a week or more, the host families will need to take out employee compensation insurance, provide a written employment agreement, issue salary slips to their au pair in each salary period, and ensure that they have enough time to make their way to rest and illness and track and report this correctly. For a list of all of these laws, see the Care.com Massachusetts Requirements page.

Tax reporting requirements for families with au pairs

Families with au pairs have fewer tax obligations than most private employers, but there are some notable obligations:

Au pairs and their host families still have a significant tax benefit as they are exempt from Social Security and Medicare Tax (FICA). That means each party saves 7.65 percent tax. Host families are also exempt from paying federal unemployment tax.

Families must withhold the Massachusetts Paid Family Leave tax from their au pair’s salary. You should also withhold federal and state income taxes in each wage period so your au pair doesn’t have a major tax liability at the end of the year.

If income taxes are withheld, families should report wages in their income tax return (Form 1040) using Scheme H. Families should also provide their au pair with a Form W-2 so they can prepare their 1040-NR at the end of the year. The End.

Families are required to pay state unemployment insurance tax and a workforce training fund tax. These taxes are transferred to the state quarterly along with the withheld employee taxes.

The judicial decision is good for au pairs, but increases the weekly wage costs for many host families. How much depends on how many hours the au pair should work.

While this judgment may seem like a blow to many host families, the good news is that even in the worst case, au pairs are still one of the most affordable forms of childcare. The hourly minimum wage in Massachusetts is well below the nanny market rate. And if families meet all the usual household employment requirements for au pairs, they can use tax breaks for childcare to significantly reduce their tax bill.