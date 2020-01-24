advertisement

The football games of Notre Dame are legendary, from “Touchdown Jesus” to the helmets of the players painted with real gold. If you have ever been to Notre Dame Stadium in the last decade, you may have noticed a simple announcement that invites the stadium full of fans to attend mass afterwards, offered at many campus locations. But recently, this announcement has taken a unique and brilliant turn: a ‘Mass hype video’, modeled on football hype videos that get fans up for a big game.

“We have this great capacity to invite 80,000 people to mass in one fell swoop,” said Fr. Pete McCormick, C.S.C., who appears in the video.

The video weaves clips from McCormick that prepare for and celebrate mass with clips from fans and players on campus preparing for football games, all set to cheerful and inspiring music.

“There was always an announcement inviting everyone to attend mass after the game, but we thought we might be more creative about this approach,” McCormick said. “We wanted it to fit into the energy of the football match environment and people’s mentality, so we came up with this concept.”

It is hard not to get chills when watching this video, especially if the narrator says, “You are called, you are known, and you are loved,” just as McCormick raises the Holy Sacrament during the Consecration during the mass. If you think about it, does the Sacred Sacrifice of Mass justify much more enthusiasm and excitement than a sports game? This video seems to point the viewers cautiously at this moving truth.

Personally in the stadium, the video makes a moving impression – not least because the student section of the stadium becomes famous in cheers every time the video appears. Thousands of students cheering for a priest celebrating mass is a heart-warming face that is not easy to forget.

This hugely positive response led McCormick to write a heartfelt letter to the editor in the student newspaper of the campus, reflecting on his years of service to the Notre Dame community:

I am strongly influenced by the student body. I love how much you care and how you care for each other. I admire the real ways in which you pursue your studies and leadership opportunities with the sincere hope that you will make a wider impact in the world … Thank you for inspiring. Thank you for everything you are and everything you will become. May God bless you now and always.

The most important thing of course is that the video takes people to mass, including people who have not been to church for years.

“There are many reasons why people may not have gone to mass for a long time, but we hope they feel welcome,” said McCormick. “We hope that people feel a real invitation. We welcome you so warmly and are so grateful that so many people respond so positively to mass. “

You can watch the Mass hype video below or on YouTube:

