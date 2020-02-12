SIMILAR POSTS

Warning: This post contains a large spoiler from Wednesday’s The Masked Singer.

We feel for you, Miss Monster. We think we love you. But no amount of worship could have saved you from being thrown by The Masked Singer this week.

When it was time for the judges to announce who would be leaving Fox’s reality series, the blurry pink queen found that it was time to go. And when she was unmasked, she was unmasked as Grammy winner Chaka Khan. (Read a full summary of the episode.)

TVLine phoned Khan for a few minutes, who didn’t hold back on her time in a one-eyed suit (or, interestingly, Dancing With the Stars).

TVLine | What went through your head when Nicole Scherzinger guessed your name after your performance?

I thought, “Well, it’s going to be quick. Great! “(Laughs)

TVLine | Robin Thicke said he thought you could pull your high notes back so that people wouldn’t recognize your voice. Were you?

No, that’s crap. That’s because he didn’t guess, that’s all. (Laughing)

TVLine | You have a very recognizable voice. Many of our readers knew from the start that it was you.

Yes, I thought so too. (Laughs) “It’s going to be a one-trick pony. It’ll be over. “But it was not so.

TVLine | What was more difficult: singing in this costume, dancing in the big head or with the stars?

I would say dancing with the stars.

TVLine | Why?

We were mated incorrectly. It was a bad pairing, you know? (Editor’s note: Khan was Keo Motsepe’s partner in the ABC Reality competition.) He was 9 feet tall and I am 5 feet tall. He comes from Africa. He’s one and three, I’m two and four. (Laughing)

TVLine | Have you seen Masked Singer before signing up?

Yes I have.

TVLine | Why did you think the show is something you want to do?

Someone actually came to me who was part of the show and asked me if I wanted to do the show. And I thought about it and said, “It could be interesting and cute and fun. And different. “So I said,” Yes, OK, I’ll try. “

TVLine | Was that what you imagined?

Amazingly, I felt like I was playing soccer. (Laughing)

TVLine | In what way?

My costume, we had to make some adjustments to it because it was very difficult. It

was a heavy costume. It was like a box. It was a bit difficult. That’s why I just stood there. I didn’t dance or anything. I just stood there. I will definitely not dance. I definitely don’t have a stroke up here, you know? (Laughs) In a monster costume? No (laughs)

TVLine | Have you released a live album?

I have two or three projects. We’ll see what comes out first.

TVLine | And you are on tour. Did the show inspire you to include costumed numbers in your live set?

No thanks.