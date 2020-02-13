The monster on the masked singer Michael Becker / FOX

The world of masked singers is growing. During the episode of Wednesday, February 12th, the Fox show revealed the surprise: a tour! Right, all of the fans’ favorite characters are brought to life on a more than 45-hour tour with a spectacular live show and prominent guests on stage.

“Masked Singer” season 3 costumes revealed

Will one of the third season singers be there? It is definitely possible. Leah Remini joined the episode of this week’s hit series to limit Group A from four to three singers. Did you guess right?

The turtle appeared first and in his video he stood on a soccer field and revealed that his biology teacher had a message. During the video, a map showed Seoul, Korea. He also read Valentine’s Day as a host Nicole Scherzinger: “I will never forget the morning we spent together.”

“The Masked Singer” Week 2 Notes

It is safe to assume that this is the case Jesse McCartney; He was once on the Today Show the same day the Pussycat Dolls appeared. His hit is also “Beautiful Soul”.

The turtle on the masked singer Michael Becker / FOX.

Next, Miss Monster’s video showed a teddy bear, white socks, a piece of pizza, and camouflage clothing. Her hairdresser also showed that she was not always in the spotlight for the right reasons. Your Valentine’s Day was for Robin Thicke and it said, “I only have EYE for you. We even had a rendezvous in Sin City. “

Kangaroo’s brother, who was a year younger, gave her hints this week and revealed that his teenage sister was a drama queen, but still resilient. She also held the family together after going through a tragedy. The video showed a model airplane and an angel statue. Her Valentine’s Day was the guest judge Leah Remini. “We were sitting at the same table and your courage inspired me,” she said.

Stars who love reality TV

Many believe that this is the case Jordyn Woods – She has an older brother who is a model to whom she is very close.

The roommate of the White Tiger finally revealed his clues. The video showed a quarter at the bar, open butter packaging, a “Route 66” sign and a phone off the hook. Its Valentine’s Day too Jenny McCarthy was: “I’m crazy for you, but I know your husband will appreciate this card even more.”

Most believe that it is Rob Gronkowski – and these notes seemed to confirm it.

Unfortunately, Miss Monster was eliminated and exposed as Chaka Khan!

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Spotify to learn more about your favorite shows and the latest TV news!

