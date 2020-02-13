The Masked Singer exposed another celebrity in the wake of the February 12 show. As it became known at the singing competition, Miss Monster was eliminated. After their removal, it turned out that Chaka Khan was behind the mask, much to the surprise of the fans.

The judges Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger correctly suspected that it was the Queen of Funk. Khan has won numerous Grammys over the years and most recently released her last album Hello Happiness in 2019 (the album was released 12 years after the release of her previous Grammy-winning album Funk This).

There have already been a number of celebrities exposed at the third season singing contest, which premiered after the Super Bowl on February 2. During the premiere of the show, they exposed the robot, who turned out to be rapper Lil Wayne. As of February 5, the llama was unmasked and unmasked as Drew Carey.

“I did it for my kids,” Wayne said after his identity was revealed.

“I always hear that everyone who does the show always talks about how it is behind the mask and so on,” the rapper continued in the FOX program. “And how they feel when they’re not seen and have to walk for a few days or whatever, you know, all that stuff. I didn’t get that feeling. The only thing I felt under the mask was as if it was hard It was all good, but I still didn’t understand standing behind the mask and feeling something else. I didn’t understand that feeling. “

As for the Lama, um, Carey, he shared his experience in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, which was released after his identity was revealed on the show. The moderator of The Price is Right told the publication that while he was taking vocal lessons in the past (for ABC’s Geppetto 2000 TV remake), he simply wanted to take up The Masked Singer’s “celebrity karaoke” aspect.

“Yes. I also did these local Hollywood Bowl shows every summer. That’s something! I’m pretty aware. I know why they have someone like me on a show like this. It’s not because they think I will win.” or go deep, “Carey said to EW.” I just didn’t want to embarrass myself. I treated it the way everyone should treat it … it’s celebrity karaoke with a mask. I only pretend I’m in a karaoke bar where I don’t expect to go out with a record. People in the bar say, “Wow, that was pretty good.” That is all you want.

