Right now

100 best shows: The Masked Singer Team on the effects of the show

Next up

Power Book II: Ghost: Official teaser

Until this episode of The Masked Singer, Nick Cannon’s outfits were the hardest to accept. On several occasions, I had to wade through the PPO system’s mishigas to go to the ambulance after Eminem’s archenemy shot unusual toes and sequin shards in my eyeballs. I endured that he looked like a Forever 21 phantom of the opera and, as Robin Thicke once put it, looked like a “Versace ninja” because his unassailable glamor showed me how to move around the world with more confidence and can dazzle my enemies by wearing more shiny embellishments.

But this week The Masked Singer went too far, man. The judges not only failed to recognize the voice of one of the most popular and well-known voices in the world, but also sent it home. To be fair, Miss Monster sounded at points like gargling bourbon and marbles at the same time, but everyone who took part in this thing said it was really hard and this song wasn’t really for her. The fact that Miss Monster was defeated before White Tiger or Kangaroo – and she is the THIRD legend that is not respected after Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle – hurts my heart in a way that Nick’s jackets will never do, and I will always want justice. Read on if you want to know what happened, but prepare for something, you too will be outraged.

The turtle

After participating in a group play of Kiss’ “Rock and Roll All Nite”, Turtle started the clue with a strange new game in which high school teachers give clues? It doesn’t make sense, but then we see a turtle singing like that (shrugging emoji). Turtle sang “There is nothing to hold me back” by Shawn Mendes and owned this piece, which was also well danced, without a doubt that he is a professional.

Week 3 clues: Turtle chilled at the end of a soccer field. His “teacher” said that he always came to sing, was the most motivated student she ever had, and we saw a map of Korea. We saw what looked like a bat embalmed in resin. He told Nicole Scherzinger that they had spent a morning together, which could be something like Chicka Bogen Wow or a child’s baptism. We may never find out.

Notes for week 2: He dropped a tray of food and pressed the fire alarm in the cafeteria. He said he wanted to rebel against expectations. He wrote “Don’t Ever Rave at School” on a blackboard and said that he would sing what he wanted before grabbing his inflatable guitar. He said he would most likely hunt for prey … like a pirate?

Notes for week 1: We saw him on a track and fought boys with rabbit ears. He held a surfboard in his hand and said that he always took it “step by step”. Then we saw him on a grill and made burgers. He said he wanted to cause a sensation.

The Assumptions: Jenny McCarthy said Nick Lachey. Guest judge Leah Remini said Jaden Smith, and Nicole suspected Country Crooner Hunter Hayes.

Discover your new favorite show: watch now!

Miss Monster

The moment she opened her mouth to sing “You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore, that shrill scream and hoarse butt can only belong to Yvette Marie Stevens, who is also known as the only Chaka Khan. The song wasn’t really ideal for her, but Chaka Khan could sing the ingredients on a jar of Metamucil and you like it better. It is Chaka Khan!

Week 3 clues: She opened her package with her “hairdresser” and said that she was his spiritual mother; We saw a clothesline with a piece of pizza, two white socks and a black and white teddy bear – all indications of Chicago. We also saw a strip of camouflage. She is known for her hair. She said that she and Robin once had a date in Vegas.

Notes for week 2: There was a reference to the Titanic when Miss Monster quietly drew the first season monster, like in an art class. We saw a queen chess piece. She said she was capable of everything and full of love. She said she would most likely be in the presence of a queen if asked what her superlative would be, and that makes no sense, but whatever. The clues are really difficult this season!

Week 1 notes: She said she started shyly and it didn’t take long for her to be misunderstood. We saw her with hairspray and lipstick and we saw her at number 10 locker.

The guesswork: Leah played with Mary Wilson from The Supremes. Jenny went mad when she said Queen Latifah, and Nicole and Robin said Gloria Gaynor. At the last minute, Nicole and Robin finally thought it could be Chaka, but it was too late – they already didn’t respect this vocal genius.

The masked singer Photo: Fuchs

kangaroo

Kangaroo sang “Diamonds” by Rihanna. She’s not a career crooner, but she did well.

Week 3 Notes: Kangaroo’s “brother”, who had a plant on his head (what happens ?!), said Kangaroo was always a drama queen. We saw a model airplane. The tragedy hit her family. We saw an angel – it sounds like she’s a model, actor, influencer. She told Leah they were sitting at the same table, maybe on a talk show?

Notes for week 2: She said it was scary to be in the spotlight again. We saw a number of beauty products, including nail polish, and she played basketball against some guys who were all number 23. She said she had a little one. She said she would most likely be on a list with Seal and Mike Tyson.

Notes for week 1: She said she was a survivor, that she had recently lost someone and had to jump back. We saw her in a desert-like setting with a sign saying “Outback”. She was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. We saw a gramophone.

The guesswork: Ken Jeong said Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Nicole said Lindsay Lohan, but it may not be that her voice doesn’t sound like Marlboro shades of red. Jenny said Jordin Sparks.

The White tiger

He “sang” Queens “We Will Rock You” to the best of his ability, but man, someone checks the mind of Freddy Mercury to make sure he doesn’t scare all these people for allowing these atrocities. As Nicole said, he only goes for “every note”.

Week 3 Notes: He said he could always work on a crowd. His college roommate said they showed up at school and showed a coin (like it was thrown in a sports match). He said he and White Tiger had a Magic Mike routine and he said, “Smell what I do.” cook? “like The Rock used to do. There was a close-up on the phone off the hook.

Notes for week 2: He was in a library again. We saw a poster of a cow on skis. He turned on a boom box and said dancing helped him heal his body. He opened a piñata and feathers and confetti came out. He said he literally went on the mat for a friend.

Notes for week 1: He is tall! His clue package showed how pads were placed on his body like a soccer player, and he said he had been looking for perfection all his life. We saw a trophy for the mussel food. A sign read Masked Singer Tryouts 5/3 male; Another had presidents and said, “Four and seven years ago.” The whole package was in a high school and we saw tigers in the library.

The guesswork: Jen thinks it’s Rob Gronkowski. Ken said Fabio and Nicole said Joe Manganiello.

In the end, Miss Monster had to jump off her head and there was none other than … Chaka Khan underneath. The cruelest part of it is that this 10-time Grammy winner and the power behind “Ain’t Nobody” White Tiger have to watch him enter this competition. That is not right. Chaka, “I feel for you.” I really do. What I need to know is how many other esteemed singers does The Masked Singer want to humiliate? Is Diana Ross targeted? Is Bonnie Raitt safe? Is Celine Dion caught by a poop emoji? It has to stop and now.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox 8 / 7c on Wednesdays.

The masked singer Photo: Fuchs