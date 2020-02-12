FOX’s hit show, The Masked Singer, will debunk another celebrity in its episode of February 12. And fans will definitely want to know how to tune in to see who will be revealed next.

The next episode of The Masked Singer will air on February 12th at 8pm. ET on FOX. You can follow the program on the FOX network via your cable subscription or visit the FOX NOW app, where you must also enter your cable subscription information.

If you don’t have a cable, you can watch the show at any time through a variety of streaming apps like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live, and Sling TV. Many of these services even offer free trial versions for new users. If you don’t have Hulu + Live, you can watch The Masked Singer the day after it airs through your traditional Hulu subscription service.

In the last episode of the show, which aired on February 5, the llama was unmasked and unmasked as the host of The Price Is Right, Drew Carey. After the episode aired, the presenter spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his time in the singing competition.

“The costume was so simple. It was really good for me and super comfortable. The back part didn’t weigh anything and it should fit snugly around my hips. The customers are of course like world class.” Carey said of his funny llama costume. “I was sweating so much under this costume. Especially the first song I was soaked and so uncomfortable. When I made this first song I didn’t do that great. When I went back to my dressing room I took a shower. It was crazy how I was soaked when I finished this first number. “

When asked if he believed that previous participants had been “robbed” of the victory, Carey noted that he believed that the focus should simply be on having a good time.

“You know what? It’s so unimportant, things like that. Everyone has their own motivation, but if your motivation is everything: ‘I will win this competition and show everyone that I was real’, you’re the wrong show” he said of the publication. “You have to treat it like karaoke and if you win you win. It’s like doing karaoke at an office party and they gave you a little joke trophy that you could put in your cabin. That’s how I treated it . “

“There is no way to take this show seriously as a vocal talent show. I don’t know how good you are as a singer. I mean you want to do it personally, especially if you are a good singer and a professional singer”, Carey continued. “But as far as winning is concerned, forget it. You don’t need any of it! It’s just a fool, the whole thing.”

