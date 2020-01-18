The Masked Singer gets even stranger when the tree is exposed - and it wasn't Peter Crouch

advertisement

Peter Crouch confirmed that it wasn’t him a few weeks ago and the tree was finally exposed on The Masked Singer.

Spectators and judges had made a soccer connection, and their fingers were on expert Crouch, as were former English soccer colleagues Jamie Redknapp and Peter Shilton.

At the bizarre ITV singing competition, the fans barked up the right tree with the English connection.

Under the branches, the tree was exposed as a football icon Teddy Sheringham, who was cut 51 times for the national team.

After the former Manchester United player was exposed with an octopus after an elimination prank, he repeated his performance in the single Evergreen, which was Will Young’s pop idol winner, without a mask.

“I’m watching Teddy Sheringham on ITV who sings and is disguised as a tree and sings evergreen!” a viewer said on Twitter.

“An icon of British football that will sing Will Young’s crowning single” Pop Idol “.

“Teddy Sheringham !! Didn’t see that at all, thought it was Peter Shilton 100%,” said a third.

Another tweeted: “Never in my life would I have thought that Teddy Sheringham would offer my Saturday night entertainment as a tree with evergreen singing, but okay.”

Teddy with host Joel Dommett

(Image: ITV)

“I can honestly say that I have never had such a strange dream,” said another.

“Watching the masked singer is like having one of those strange dreams,” commented another viewer.

The Masked Singer was a hit, and fans wanted to guess who was hiding behind the mask. Twelve celebrities appear behind demanding customers.

Continue reading

So far, Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins has been exposed as a chameleon, EastEnders star Patsy Palmer as a butterfly and Pharaoh as former Home Secretary Alan Johnson.

