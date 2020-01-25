The Masked Singer fans cannot decide whether Queen Bee is Jade Thirlwall or Nicola Roberts

advertisement

Fans of The Masked Singer believe they have narrowed Queen Bee’s identity to two pop stars, and that sparked a debate.

The viewers of the secret singing show have two main suspects – Jade Thirlwall and Nicola Roberts.

Detectives watching at home noticed an accent when Queen Bee spoke in a distorted voice so as not to betray the game.

The little mix singer Jade, 27, comes from South Shields and the former Girls Aloud member Nicola, 34, comes from Runcorn near Liverpool.

Spectators are undecided, but a clue related to “grand piano” thought the majestic Queen Bee character was jade due to the Little Mix song Wings.

Jade Thirlwall

“I still thought it was Nicola Roberts for Queen Bee, but these wings are made to fly. That’s a little mix quote, so think it’s Jade,” said one viewer.

“Can we stop when I hear Jade Thirlwall Vibes too?” cried another.

“I’m sorry, The Masked Singer’s Queen Bee is not Nicola Roberts !!! It’s obviously Jade Thirlwall !!” shouted another.

Nicola Roberts

“I thought Queen Bee was Nicola from Girls Aloud. But tonight with the hint is Jade from Little Mix,” commented another.

Another wrote: “Queen Bee could be Nicola Roberts because the singing voice sounds like her, but the accent just reminds me of Jade.”

Another undecided fan tweeted: “I thought Nicola Roberts from the beginning, but now I think Queen Bee could be Little Mix’s Jade.”

queen bee

Every week, celebrities in elaborate costumes appear as panels, and viewers at home try to guess who is hiding behind the mask.

Every Saturday at the end of the show, a star is exposed that receives the fewest votes and is about to be hit.

