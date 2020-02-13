The Masked Singer subsequently eliminated another candidate on February 12. After the last four participants in Group A appeared (Group B, a new group of participants will appear from February 19), Miss Monster was eliminated and exposed as Chaka Khan. However, many fans of The Masked Singer weren’t particularly pleased to see Miss Monster eliminated before the White Tiger, and they had a lot to say on social media.

“The only reason #WhiteTigerMask goes on is because he brings a certain amount of humor to the show, but he has to go,” a viewer wrote on Twitter.

“HOW #MissMonsterMask goes home before #WhiteTigerMask on God’s green earth?” Another shocked viewer wondered.

OK. Fix it. “Fan favorite” is never okay. # WhiteTigerMask should have been gone. # TheMaskedSinger @MaskedSingerFOX pic.twitter.com/iKoFfAqMT2

– Mary-Anne Gillis (@gillimaryanne), February 13, 2020

“Really, really upset that #MissMonsterMask will be exposed tonight,” wrote another fan. “That’s ridiculous!

“@MaskedSingerFOX Ok, that used to be my favorite show. It doesn’t make any sense. #Whitetigermask should have been gone,” wrote another confused viewer. “Why is it called” Masked Singer # when the singer CAN’T SING !!! “

While many fans expressed their shock at Miss Monster’s elimination, the woman behind the mask, Khan, told Entertainment Weekly that she was still enjoying the vocal competition.

“I thought it would be a really smart idea, especially to have people in costumes who don’t sing in costumes. I thought that would be a smart and entertaining thing,” Khan said of the FOX program. “Actually, I just wanted to experience it.”

Since Khan has such a well-known voice, EW asked her if she felt the need to hide her voice in any way. According to the Queen of Funk, she didn’t try to disguise her singing skills, but she tried to throw people off.

“It was really much more difficult for me to do that than just keep going and singing the songs,” she told the publication. “So I only sang songs that people wouldn’t expect me to sing, you know? That was where friction came in.”

“I didn’t know how to feel. I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Khan added when asked if she thought the judges would guess her so quickly. “I just sat back and listened to what people were saying. What can I do? It wasn’t a competition for me, it was just something new and crazy.”

Photo credit: FOX via Getty Images