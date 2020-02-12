The Masked Singer has become a popular singing competition that fans can enjoy during their work week. Due to its increasing popularity, viewers see how more famous faces join the jury. In addition to the regular cast of the show, which includes Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger, Entertainment Weekly will feature famous faces such as T-pain, Gabriel Inglesias and Will Arnett as guest judges. On the first night of season three, Jamie Foxx was a guest after fans thought he could be the face under the Fox mask. It turned out that instead Wayne Brady took the trophy home to win the entire competition.

Joel McHale will also return. So far he is the only guest judge who has appeared on the show as often as he has. Not only was he in every season, he even appeared twice in season 1, then twice in season 2. That season Jeong even took a wild guess and said McHale might be under the llama mask, but it did it turned out that it was Drew Carey behind the funny costume.

As for T-Pain, the rapper won as a monster in season 1 and returned as a guest in season 2. It is expected that he will be included in the jury again in season 3. So far, Jamie Foxx and Jason Biggs have all been excellent for their presence during the current season of the show, while Leah Remini will next step in for the Valentine’s Day episode on Wednesday. Fans can expect each participant to give a hint to the panelists on a handmade Valentine’s Day.

So far, two celebrities have been exposed. Rapper Lil Wayne was the voice behind the robot and Carey was behind the llama costume. Due to the popularity of the competitions, this season differs from the last two with 18 participants. During a conversation with Variety, Craig Plestis, who developed the series for the US audience, announced that the show would start with 18 participants after only 12 in season 1 and 16 in season 2.

The singers were divided into three different groups. Each group is reduced to three celebrities before moving on to the second and third groups. Eventually, all three groups will be merged into a top 9, and these singers will compete against each other.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox on Wednesdays.

Photo credit: Fox / Getty.