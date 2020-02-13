Right now

OK, let’s just stop and regroup for a moment. Everyone gets up, takes a deep breath and lets us exhale while we make this sound together: Chakaaaaaa.

We all went through a lot in these rocky, early months of 2020 one The place we relied on as a break from this prequel to the apocalypse we live in betrayed us on Wednesday and wow. Miss Monster had her furry butt sent back into the forest in only the third episode of season 3 (“Masking for a Friend”), and when she got rid of her disguise, she turned out to be music queen Chaka Khan.

Of course, every casual fan of contemporary pop music should know this. Even if you don’t know the name Chaka Khan – the sobriquet by Chicago-born Yvette Marie Stevens, ten-time Grammy winner – you’ve heard that voice somewhere. Perhaps their consistent, instant party starter remake of Prince’s “I Feel For You”. Or maybe the version of “I’m Every Woman” that Whitney Houston didn’t popularize, or maybe “Sweet Thing” – the slow groove masterpiece that she made as part of the band Rufus before going solo. This voice was nominated three times for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Even if you only heard that voice in a mall or Kanye West sample, you heard it. That’s why it was so daunting to see that The Masked Singer’s two professional singers only understood her on the day she was eliminated – a wrong decision on her own.

Not only is Chaka’s voice “good” (which it is), but it’s also unique and specific. Even as she struggled through tracks like “Fancy” by Bobbie Gentry and “You Don’t Own Me”, she still sounded like … Chaka Khan. Oh, how painful it was to see Robin Thicke, a real R&B singer who LITERALLY DONE WITH CHAKA KHAN and had his teammates fix their lips to say Mary Wilson of The Supremes and Queen Latifah! Trust and belief are shaken, but at least Chaka Khan is not too baffled by it. When she turned 67 in March and is still very much into the game (she will soon go to the studio with Anderson. Paak), after being eliminated, she told TV Guide that she was somehow over it even though she was having fun. Here’s what she had to say that she left The Masked Singer and was not recognized when we were on the phone.

Okay, I’m so excited to talk to you – I’m a big fan and have seen you perform at least five times – but I’m also outraged and very confused. How could you eliminate one of the best voices ever and how on earth did the judges not know it was you?

Khan: Well, thank you! (Laughs) Me too. I said, “What the hell?” Everyone knew online that it was me. First I wanted to do a country thing. Then I said, “Do you know what?” I will just sing like me. It seemed like they knew my voice.

Did you have fun?

Khan: It was hard work, I have to be honest. I would not recommend anyone older than 10 years. These costumes are really complicated and young people can dance and sh– in these costumes. I definitely couldn’t. I could hardly walk!

Why did you want to do this Did producers turn to you or did you volunteer?

Khan: It was cute! It appealed to children. They approached me. I had seen it once or twice.

I’m sorry, I still can’t get over it without knowing your voice! Did you choose the songs you would sing?

Khan: I know! I said, “Are some of these people dead?” I chose the songs myself. I started doing country, we did country with Rufus and I lived in jazz … I only selected songs that I liked.

Why did you choose the monster? Did it matter at all?

Khan: I had two options. Of the two, I found it the most bizarre.

You have children in your life, don’t you? Grandchildren …

Khan: I have a great grandson!

Did you tell them ?!

Khan: My grandchildren didn’t know it and my great-grandchild saw it one day and said to me: “Nana, that was you.” I couldn’t say anything. I said, “Oh, then I really have to watch this show!”

It sounds like you had fun, but you’re glad it’s over. Would you say that the experience benefited you?

Khan: Oh yeah. It was a new experience! It let me know that I can handle things; I can do things that I never thought I could do.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox 8 / 7c on Wednesdays.