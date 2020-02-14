The shrine of the 21 Christian men beheaded on a Libyan beach by ISIS in February 2015 will host an exhibition in honor of the men and on the fifth anniversary of their death on February 15.

Twenty of the men were Coptic Orthodox Christians from Egypt. The 21st victim was a Christian from Ghana. They were declared martyrs by the Coptic Orthodox Church.

The exhibition documents the history of the men from the time they were kidnapped until their bodies returned to the village of Al Our in the Egyptian province of Minya, where the shrine is located.

Visitors are shown the orange jumpsuits the men wore when they were beheaded, the tools they were used to catch, some sand on which their blood was spilled, and the custom-made coffins that hold their remains.

In an interview with Aid to the Church in Need, the mother of two brothers, 22 and 24 years old, Samuel and Beshoy, who were among the 21 martyrs, said: “I am the mother of martyrs that I am proud of. They stand up for me and their Heavenly Father. ”

She said she prayed for ISIS followers and asked “God to give them the light and open their eyes to the truth and good.”

Before we released the ISIS video “that showed the murder of my brothers and their colleagues, our family and the church in our village Al Our, we had prayed for them for 45 days because we knew about their kidnapping,” said Basheer, who Brother of Samuel and Beshoy.

He added that “God spoke of” Oh Jesus “through their cries,” as recorded in the video.

“Our martyrs prayed before they died. It was obvious that they were calling Jesus. That comforted us and made us proud. “

“These 21 were fortunate to be martyrs for Christ and our church feels honored,” said Basheer.

He continued, “My father and mother were relieved to find out that their sons had kept their faith in Jesus Christ, which gave us much relief and comfort. My brothers encouraged us in the face of the persecution; We are no longer afraid and we are no longer worried. ”

“The Coptic Church has a long history of martyrdom and has gone through many ages of persecution throughout its history,” said Father Abu Fanus Unan, who serves at the shrine, which is housed in the newly built Church of Faith and Home.

He told ACN: “We are proud of the blood of these martyrs who have refused to renounce their Christian faith.”

The Coptic Church honors many martyrs who have died in past centuries, but the priest testified to the powerful impact of the testimony of “contemporary martyrs who refused to revoke the name of Jesus Christ. Your example strengthens our faith. ”

The shrine is preparing to publish a book documenting miracles attributed to the advocacy of the martyrs.

“There are many miracles in the village that are attributed to them. A woman with cancer was healed in her shrine after her prayer, ”said Father Abu Fanus, who added that many people were baptized and became Christians by the example of the 21 martyrs.

“The Coptic Church survives thanks to the blood of its children,” said the priest.

The remains of Matthew Ayariga from Ghana are still in Libya. The Libyan ambassador to Egypt has promised that the body will be transferred to Egypt as soon as the political situation in Libya has stabilized.

This article was first published by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) and is reprinted here with permission. To learn more about ACN and its mission to help persecuted Christians, visit www.churchinneed.org