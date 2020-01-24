The March for Life is taking Washington DC by storm

advertisement

The 47th annual march for life was a first year. The first time a sitting president personally came to the rally and the first time the crowd was so large that it extended from the main stage to the Washington Monument. The crushing of hundreds of thousands around the National Mall combined with the extensive protection for President Trump’s motorcade made the adjacent streets virtually impassable.

In his speech, the President said: “We all understand today the eternal truth that every child is a precious and holy gift from God … and together we must protect, cherish and defend the dignity and holiness of every human life. “

The marchers, with their characteristic joyous enthusiasm, brought the voice of the unborn to the country’s capital, which is officially the largest demonstration of human rights in the world. With a larger audience and even younger than last year, students of all ages, from primary school to university, stood side by side to defend the lives of those who remain the most vulnerable.

advertisement

This year’s theme, “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman”, fits in with the history of the early suffragists who embraced the value of all life, including the unborn. Alice Paul, one of the leading suffragists, called abortion “… the ultimate exploitation of women.” The theme emphasizes women’s empowerment by respecting all aspects of femininity, including bringing new life into the world.

As the march began and made its way up Constitution Avenue, the masses of people rushed forward, united in spirit and dedicated to their cause, with some raising their voices in singing while others prayed intensely.

After 47 years of legalized abortion in the United States, the pro-life movement seems more hopeful than ever. And with favorable judicial appointments in both the Supreme Court and many appeals and district courts, the reintroduction of Mexico City policy and planned parenthood under formal investigation, there is a good reason.

But perhaps a bigger reason for hope is the ever-growing youth movement that proudly calls itself the “Pro-Life Generation.” And it is in this hope that a future in which all lives are respected equally seems more possible than it was the year before.

advertisement