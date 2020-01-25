The man's $ 500,000 home in Florida turned into a mess

advertisement

NAPLES, Fla. – Talk about extreme makeover, Home Edition!

Someone turned a $ 500,000 home in Florida into a mess, and now the community is taking legal action.

The house in the small community of Il Regalo Circle in Naples is littered with multicolored paint, trees, lawn and mailbox and looks like a comic.

advertisement

The man who owns the house is 40-year-old Jeffrey Leibman, according to the Collier County Property Appraiser.

Neighbor Alan Klawans told WBBH-TV that this unique painting had taken place over the course of a week.

“I can’t tell you,” he said. “Obviously there is a drug problem or something because I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”

The “artist” even sprayed “Who is Omar?” on the side of a delivery van parked in front of the house.

“I actually look at the car, the van. I don’t know what that means. But the guy wanted to take something into the house instead of getting help,” said Klawans.

A home owners association in Naples said he was actually suing the man who they believed had devastated this house.

At the moment, management said Leibman is no longer living in the apartment, and the court records show that he will appear in court this weekend for drug allegations.

The Collier County Code Enforcement Division is investigating and there have been violations of the house, but no action is currently being taken.

In the meantime, the Technicolor house remains a thorn in the side of its yellow and beige peers.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement