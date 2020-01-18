The Mandalorian actor gives an indication of why Baby Yoda is so important to Moff Gideon

advertisement

Why does Moff Gideon want Baby Yoda so much? Giancarlo Esposito gives Star Wars fans some pointers in a new interview. The Mandalorian has introduced the world into a new corner of the Star Wars galaxy with a lot of familiarity, along with some new fascinating characters. Baby Yoda, also known as the child, is the biggest character and the biggest puzzle. The same applies to Esposito’s Gideon character, who wants to get his hands on the little green guy.

We last saw Moff Gideon when he ended up carrying the Darksaber The Mandalorian Season 1. He took out the mysterious weapon to climb out of the wreck of the TIE Fighter after many assumed he was dead. He is far from dead and as Giancarlo Esposito says, the character in Season 2 becomes an expanded role play. But what does he want with Baby Yoda? Esposito explains.

advertisement

“I know … Like any great leader or scientist – hunch, hunch, hunch – with someone who’s advanced in a certain way. Yes, you might want to be his best friend, or you might want to co-opt what’s in them figuring out how we can all get a little bit better in humanity? So it’s the power and control of a Moff leader trying to put the universe back together. But how does he know everything? how does he know it? he’s a very interesting one Character and it is a great honor for me to be part of this production. “

While Giancarlo Esposito can’t really reveal anything, he gives fans something to speculate about while they wait The Mandalorian Season 2 continues. His answer is also very straightforward, without revealing too much. With an expanded role in Season 2, we will learn a lot more about Moff Gideon and his intentions, which will more than likely shed light on Baby Yoda’s origins.

In a separate interview, Giancarlo Esposito showed how much he loves the Star Wars franchise, especially the original trilogy. Part of the reason why he felt drawn The Mandalorian That’s because it has a mood similar to George Lucas. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni investigated what Lucas was doing to get closer to the start of the franchise. Fortunately, they did a great job.

RELATED: Baby Yoda’s head on Hulk’s body is incredibly swollen and disturbing

The Mandalorian Season 2 will appear on Disney + this fall before we know it. With that in mind, there are still many things to look forward to, including the Baby Yoda merchandise that will appear in May. From there we will probably get a couple of second season teasing and at least one trailer by late summer. For now, we just have to wait and see. The interview with Giancarlo Esposito was originally conducted by IGN.

Topics: The Mandalorian, Star Wars, Disney Plus, Streaming

Writer for Movieweb since 2017. Likes to play Catan when it’s not about superheroes and Star Wars.

advertisement