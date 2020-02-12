The Manchester Arena bomber, Salman Abedi, lived a “gangster lifestyle” during his youth, but was confronted by the mother of one of his friends because of his “too strong” religious views as he grew older. This was communicated to his brother’s murder trial.

He killed himself and 22 others, some of them children, and hundreds more were injured when he detonated a bomb in his backpack on May 22, 2017 in the Manchester Arena foyer.

His brother Hashem is accused of encouraging and helping his brother by helping him procure splinters and “precursor chemicals” for the deadly TATP explosive used in the device.

On the seventh day of his trial at Old Bailey, the jury read a testimony from a witness who was not named for legal reasons and knew Salman and Hashem Abedi.

He said Salman Abedi “smoked cannabis and was violent and argued during his teenage years, a bit like a gangster lifestyle”.

Hashem Abedi

(Image: PA)

However, he added that Salman Abedi “became happier and more knowledgeable as he got older, and always smiled”.

The witness said Salman Abedi “became more religious” in 2016.

He said his own mother’s view was that Salman Abedi’s religious views were “too strong and she told us we shouldn’t listen to him”.

“My mother often confronted Salman with his religious views, and this sometimes led to conflicts,” he said.

The witness said he remembers that around March 8, 2017, Salman Abedi asked if he could help him by transferring money to a company in China to “help a man trying to buy doors.” “.

Salman Abedi had told him that he could not make the transfer himself, the witness said, who further believed that Salman Abedi had no bank account.

He said Salman Abedi had arrived at his house in a gray Toyota Yaris that Hashem Abedi had driven.

The witness said he was driven to a Halifax store in Chorlton and they were parked in a parking lot in Morrisons.

He said he went to the bank with Salman Abedi and sent the money to China, and Salman Abedi gave him £ 1,200 that had been paid into his account.

The witness said that at the time he had “no concerns” about this transfer.

The witness described how Hashem Abedi came to his house on March 2, 2017, and asked if he had an Amazon account.

He informed the defendant that he had done so and agreed to pay GBP 69.36 for sulfuric acid – which Crown says is one of the “precursor chemicals” required to manufacture TATP – from a supplier in Italy.

Hashem Abedi told him it was for a car, the jury was told, although the witness continued to say he knew nothing about cars or how they work.

While sitting on a sofa, they searched for the item and bought it, he said, adding that Hashem Abedi had paid it back in cash.

“I didn’t think it was unusual and I hardly thought about it,” he said.

The witness described how the package was delivered and that he had been informed that Salman Abedi had picked it up.

He continued that he was aware that Salman Abedi “developed strong religious views” even though he had not tried to “impress” his views on him.

The witness went on to say that his mother thought “his interpretation of Islam was too strict” and that “we should not listen to him”.

The witness said Salman and Hashem Abedi visited his home on April 6, 2017.

The brothers said they were traveling to Libya and “are not planning to return,” the court heard.

According to the witness, this was the last time he saw the brothers.

Further.