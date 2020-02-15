On Christmas Day 2018, Kurt Stephens went into town with his wife and discovered a bar he had never seen before.

Although Kurt lived in Manchester for about 40 years, he found that he hadn’t been a very adventurous drinker.

The 44-year-old from Sale therefore decided to visit 100 different bars in Manchester city center from January 1, 2019.

Kurt filled out an Excel file for each bar he’d been to, what beer he had been drinking, and how much it cost (besides whether his wife Jillian was with him or not) to achieve his goal.

However, he quickly realized that he was capable of more than 100.

“The intent was to spread it over a year, but in fact I was up in late 80s or even late February in the 80s,” Kurt told the M.E.N.

Kurt Stephens drank in 500 pubs

“Every time I went to a bar, I posted it on Facebook as a” 100 Pub Challenge “.

“But when I was a hundred of what was in Pop World, I got to the point where I thought,” It’s going to be easy – why don’t we just see how many bars there are in the city? “

“In the spring, the” 100 Pub Challenge “became an” endless pub crawl “.”

Kurt continued the challenge, but instead of just drinking a few bars on weekends, he drove downtown about four or five times a week.

“On Tuesday I finished work at 5pm, was in town at 6pm and got up to 8, possibly 9 pints a night. Then I would go home, “he said.

Kurt added: “I made a hundred bars in 42 days.

Kurt Stephens drank in 500 pubs

“I went from 300 to 400 in a month and was in town practically every night.

“It is quite difficult for me to get drunk now. I’m getting very, very tired. “

Kurt used the Mancunian Way as a border to explore, but included bars on the border like Hatch on Oxford Road.

However, facilities like Crown and Kettle in Ancoats were on the wrong side of the ring road and didn’t count.

“There were also some rules about what was and was not a bar,” said Kurt.

“It had to be free to get in, and it had to be somewhere where I could sit and drink alcohol and not have to pay for food or the like.

“That introduced places like Selfridges with a cocktail bar and Marks and Spencers with a café where you can sell Peroni.”

When asked what his favorite bar was, Kurt said there were 20 stories in Spinningfields because he enjoyed the atmosphere.

Kurt Stephens at the Christmas markets

Kurt said, “I was out there with a lot of friends – it was really clear sky, great 360-degree views of the city. It was getting dark when we were up there. “

He says his least favorite was number 300 on his list – Sinclair’s Oyster Bar, because the bouncer wouldn’t let him take a photo due to a general phone ban in all Sam Smith bars across the country.

“There was a guy scratching a bouncer at the bar and the beer was terrible,” he said.

“(It) was the worst.”

“I started to dislike the Northern Quarter out of passion because I would appreciate the amount of bars up there,” Kurt added.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal. I guess there are about 200 odd bars. I just went back and forth and back. I was so frustrated with the thought,” Have I already done this? “

At the end of Kurt’s “neverending pub crawl,” he found the cheapest beer in Waves was Portland Street – for £ 1.85 a pint.

The most expensive drink, not surprisingly, was at the Hilton, where a bottle of Estrella cost £ 8.25.

Kurt Stephens

By the end of 2019, Kurt had spent a whopping £ 2,358.13 on 501 different bars.

Kurt spoke about the social aspect of his one-year pub crawl and said, “The bar staff really started to get interested in it. As soon as I reached about 150/200 (bars) I started telling people what I was going to do and a landlord was right there.

“Some of the barmaids said let’s do it in 2020 and everyone will come along.”

“People recognized me,” he added.

“It was really very emotional when it got to the end.

“I will never forget the trouble of walking around the city looking for things. I still look back now and think,” Damn it, I wish I could do that again.

“It was very emotional. I nailed the last beer all at once and thought that it is now, this is the end.

“I joked with my wife that this is the greatest achievement I have ever had in my life.

“But the effort, time and cost of the whole thing over a whole year was enormous.

“It was the most pointless thing I’ve ever done, but it feels like an achievement.”