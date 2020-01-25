The man who had replaced his severed thumb with his own big toe after an accident

advertisement

In the case of a cobbler who lost his thumb in an unusual accident, the missing number was replaced by his own big toe.

David Lee cut off the heel of a shoe at his cobblers in Nottinghamshire in January last year when his hand got caught in the machine.

To his horror, he saw his severed right thumb fall to the floor in front of him.

David managed to stay calm, called an ambulance, and even went out on a cigarette while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

David was initially worried that he might lose his business, but is now back at work less than a year after surgery to remove his big toe and replace his missing thumb.

David took the chance when the doctors said they could save his hand by sewing his big toe to where his thumb was

The 40-year-old said: “As soon as I realized that I could continue my work by fastening my toe, I immediately said:” Let’s do it. “

“I thought I would never do my job again and I would lose my business.” It was a no-brainer to go this route.

“As a right-handed person, I couldn’t have done much.”

When he spoke of the moment his thumb was cut off, David said he felt no pain, but “it all happened so quickly”.

“I didn’t look at first when I compressed it with my sweater,” he said. “I calmly parked the machines in the shop.

“I knew immediately how bad it was and I was just afraid that I would not be able to fix the shoes again.”

Surgeons removed his big toe to replace his severed thumb

He was taken to King’s Mill Hospital in Mansfield before being taken to the Pulvertaft Hand Center at the Royal Derby Hospital, where the doctors told him of his plan to save his hand.

Now that David has the big toe where his thumb was, he says he’s getting used to the feeling.

“It feels hard to have a toe where the thumb should be,” he said.

“The training and the strength work in my hand made it feel more like a normal thumb. I am confident that I will get more feeling in it.”

Despite his terrible ordeal, David has since used the machine on his cobblers in Sutton-in-Ashfield, who caused his devastating injury.

The operation was carried out only a few times

He said: “I was a little worried when I approached the machine, but putting the tape back in the machine calmed me down.

“My foot was the problem, it actually didn’t heal properly. I ran around too much and didn’t sit up. I really wanted to go back to the store.”

The operation has only been performed a few times at the Derby Hospital and is only considered for patients with certain types of amputation.

Jill Arrowsmith, one of the two consultant hand surgeons who performed the surgery, said: “This procedure is only offered to patients who have lost a large part of their thumb, usually close to the knuckles.

“Not having a thumb can be very stressful, especially for those who do a manual job.

“This type of injury can make these patients unable to work. We are therefore pleased to be able to offer this treatment option.

“Toe-to-thumb reconstructions are fairly rare, but we were very happy with the results these patients have achieved.

“There are many different ways to reconstruct thumbs, but using the big toe offers the best functional and cosmetic benefits because it is what is most similar to a thumb on the body.

“David worked very hard to recover from his injury and it went amazingly well.

“He is the first master shoemaker I have ever met. So it is very nice to hear that he is doing what he likes to do again.”

