The man who died on the M602 plunged BMW into a Highways Agency vehicle that was parked on the hard shoulder

The man, who died on the M602 on Friday, overturned the BMW, which he drove into a Highways Agency vehicle that was parked on the hard shoulder, the police said.

Two more injuries were injured Friday afternoon (January 17) in the horror strike between junctions one and two by Salford.

The route was closed for about six hours while the emergency services dealt with the consequences of the collapse.

The crash occurred around 11:50 a.m.

Police confirmed that the two vehicles were a blue BMW and a Highways Agency vehicle.

The man who drives the BMW, 61, died at the scene, GMP said.

Officials are now appealing to anyone with information or dash cam footage to report.

Detective Constable Diana Dyer-Barron of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died sadly after this tragic incident in Salford, and our officials are working hard to provide more details about what happened before the collision find out.

“We ask everyone who was on the M602 eastbound between Junction 1 and Junction 2 to see the moments that caused the collision, or who was there during and after the incident, should contact the police as soon as possible.

“Any dash cam footage of the collision could be invaluable in our search for further evidence.”

Anyone with information should contact the police using incident number 1101 dated January 17, 2020 at 0161 8564741 or anonymously at 0800 555 111.

