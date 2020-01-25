The man who builds makeshift boats to escape Israel for mother Russia - Israel news

advertisement

On an otherwise unusual winter day in late 2005, a unit of the Israeli Maritime Police patrolling west of Bat Yam was surprised to discover a bizarre raft that resembled a rickety spaceship that came from a 1989 Citroen BX and was carried by floats in the shape of big barrels. On the ship they discovered a man and a dog.

“I have been at sea for thirty years and have never seen anything like it,” said sea police officer Dudu Ravivo to Haaretz at the time. “At first we had no idea what it was. We saw a car crossing on the water. Afterwards it turned out that the car was equipped with floats and propellers instead of wheels. ”

advertisement

The media reported that the man in the floating Citroën was an iron worker named Michael Chaimsky. The story was soon forgotten. But even if someone wanted to dig deeper or find out what had happened to Chaimsky, there was little chance of tracking him down. Because there is no Michael Chaimsky. The name of the person who sailed the bizarre raft was Michael Chaiyevsky, or Misha for short.

“When Israel disappeared from the horizon, these were the most beautiful hours of my life,” he says today. In the little over 14 years that have passed since then, the 54-year-old Chaiyevsky has tried with all his might to repeat this floating joy. He has invested thousands of hours of work and hundreds of thousands of shekels to build sea vehicles and improve every model, with the declared aim of fleeing Israel, which issued an exit order against him, resulting in a government debt. To date, he has built five boats or rafts of various types and is now working on the sixth.

“It was a trial run,” Chaiyevsky says of those moments of happiness years ago. “On Saturday afternoon I went to the coast in Bat Yam. The people on the beach became interested and helped me assemble the raft. I managed to be 11 kilometers from the coast (the media reported that it was 2.5 kilometers) before the engine heated up and died. My calculations were wrong. I called a friend to discuss what to do and he called the police. They came to help me and pulled the raft ashore. ”

How did they treat you

“The difference between the coast guard and the police is like the difference between heaven and earth. The coast guard was very nice to me, but the police abused me afterwards and used bad words that I would rather not repeat, but in the end they let me go. And after I was outside (released from custody), they didn’t do anything. ”

Related articles

Federal President at Yad Vashem: I wish I could say that the Germans have learned from history, but I cannot

Immigration to Israel is increasing thanks to these “non-Jews”

Though Chaiyevsky says his seafaring trip was an experiment almost 15 years ago, he took enough food with him for a week – bread, water, and Tushonka, a Russian version of spam. “If everything had gone as planned,” he says, “you would not speak to me now, I would be among my own people, at home in Russia.”

Chaiyevsky suffers in this country and dreams of leaving. He sees himself as a prisoner of Zion. “I feel like I’m in a concentration camp,” he says. He tattooed his ID number on his arm in protest. “I don’t like this country, I don’t like people. There is no culture here. Life here is torture, I’m like an animal that is only condemned to work. People here call themselves Jews, but they know the story of their people. ”

I ask Chaiyevsky who he is voting for. “I don’t see myself as an Israeli and have no connection to the state. I declare: I didn’t want your citizenship.” Although he’s been in Israel for a quarter of a century, he says that he doesn’t speak the language because he didn’t have enough time either for working as well as for studying. He occasionally switches to Hebrew when he is angry or says something emotional, and then it turns out that his Hebrew is not bad, not creative either, but my friend Katya helps most of the interview as an interpreter and also alleviates the dark, injured Chaiyevsky.

The unfortunate swimming Citroen. “It was a test run,” says Chaiyevsky of the moments of happiness he experienced years ago.

Alon Ron

Of mice and men

After trying in 2005, Misha Chaiyevsky disappeared from the public eye. He appeared in “Hassan Arfa Compound”, Yoav Gurfinkel’s very sensitive documentary of 2019 about four men who live in a neglected enclave in central Tel Aviv.

I meet Misha in a carpentry shop in this area. He has been allowed to sleep here as a night watchman since 2005. The place lives from borrowed time: Located on one of the most valuable properties in Israel, near the so-called Maariv crossing, it will soon be demolished by builders. People like Chaiyevsky can be beaten away like flies. In its place, in the spirit of the times, a multitude of glittering towers will rise on an almost Qatari scale: offices and residences for the ultra-rich.

In the meantime, life is pretty miserable. As we speak, mice scurry past – they’re actually pretty cute – and Chaiyevsky looks at them indifferently. But it’s not like he is renting an apartment. All his money goes to the ship he builds in the carpentry after he has finished his day as a restorer.

It was different in Russia. He tells me that he studied history but never finished his studies and worked as a businessman in the city of Chelyabinsk in the central part of the country, east of the Ural Mountains. He had a company that sold alcohol and operated in four provinces or provinces. He even owned a zoo, he says. “I had wolves and bears, I ordered an elephant from Sri Lanka,” he says proudly.

Chaiyevsky sounded credible until he started talking about the zoo. I assumed he was fantasizing about all Russian things as part of his idealization. Maybe he was wealthy, but to set up a zoo in the 1990s where Russia was struggling in an appalling economic crisis? That sounded too much.

Via WhatsApp, he sent me a photo of himself as a young man, handsome and confident, together with a bear cub. It was fascinating to see what the broken man I met looked like in better times, but it still couldn’t be proven that he founded a zoo. Then he sent a link to the zoo’s website in Chelyabinsk, a city of one million people, where he is listed as one of the zoo’s two founders. It turned out that he was telling the truth.

However, a further search revealed statements by a director of the zoo that give a more complicated picture. Chaiyevsky was indeed a businessman who traveled the world and brought animals back to the zoo. But at some point, things stalled and the animals suffered, at least according to the director, from malnutrition. The city had to take the zoo under its wing to save the animals. Chaiyevsky is angry when he hears this and insists that the animals always had enough food.

In any case, this chapter of his life ended in 1994. The “mafia”, as he calls it, waged a lawn war for the sale of alcohol against him, and it was suggested that he would be better off leaving Russia for a while. The solution was to use the Return Law and move to Israel. He married his son’s (non-Jewish) mother when their child was 6, although they had no real relationship to be close to his son before. “I couldn’t be without him,” he says.

The Chaiyevsky family emigrated to Israel in 1994. Chaiyevsky said he planned to return to Russia after the reassurance, and told the Jewish Agency. He remembers talking to the agency official throughout the interview, as if everything were different if only he could go back to that moment and his story would be confirmed.

Things fell apart when the family arrived in Israel. Three months after the marriage and immigration, Chaiyevsky and his wife divorced themselves between accusations and ugly court battles. Chaiyevsky insisted that the Israeli authorities have no authority to handle his divorce since he was married in Russia. The judicial system disagreed.

Stubborn, wounded, and suspicious of the Israeli judicial system – like a certain national leader and his followers – Chaiyevsky refused to pay his wife a monthly child benefit of 1,500 shekels (about $ 375). He agreed to pay his son’s expenses directly, but did not want to give his ex-wife a shekel.

Although I am impressed by his experience with seagoing ships, I have little understanding of his attitude towards child maintenance. In any case, I admit that the man is stubborn about his principles – a trait that I believe is responsible for his current situation. When I ask whether it is national insurance that he owes his debts, he replies: “I do not recognize the” debts “and refuse to pay the” debts “.”

Chaiyevsky’s life can be read in different ways. I think one of the most interesting aspects is trying to understand how a person who is so resourceful and talented has been cornered because he insists on staying true to his principles and the justice he sees and refusing to give in an iota for the world and compromise when necessary. Another way is to see how easily the bureaucracy and judicial system in this country can crush people who do not behave according to the norms and will surely be forgotten among the bureaucracy stacks.

“I’m not a thief”

It was some time ago that Chaiyevsky had to pay maintenance to his ex-wife. His son is now 30 years old and works in a software company. Chaiyevsky is very proud of him and says that they are in contact (“He does not interfere between the mother and the father”). But the debt remains – he doesn’t even know how high it is. Someone else could try to deal with the matter, for example by making an agreement to repay the debt in installments. People who did worse could recover and go on. But Chaiyevsky has been in limbo for 25 years and is not ready to compromise. I tried to find out from the police why he was not allowed to leave the country, but they said that they did not comment on the reasons for the exit orders.

Four years ago, Chaiyevsky sent a letter to the Israeli courts saying that he refused to pay taxes. “I am not a thief and not a cheater. I have informed the state. If the state is on my side, I will certainly pay taxes, but Israel has given me nothing. You may wonder why someone who complains about their country doesn’t leave. I can’t do that. I am a prisoner here. I can’t get married, connect to cable TV, or rent an apartment. I can’t do anything besides work. ”

The consequences of his symbolic decision to part with the state and to ignore the lien and orders can be fateful. Chaiyevsky does not have a bank account, so he cannot make payments to the national health insurance. When he worked in construction in 2013, he fell into a steel net from a height of four meters. He was in a coma for 15 days and broke a shoulder, six ribs and his pelvis. His family had to send money from Russia so that he did not have to work and could recover. “I was kicked out of the hospital when I couldn’t walk without a cane and a wheelchair. Another time I broke my arm and the next day I was back at work. There is no alternative,” he says.

Michael Chaiyevsky is working on his latest project.

Nowadays, he can only work with Russian-speaking bosses on renovation projects because other jobs require a bank account, payroll, or knowledge of Hebrew. When I ask if it would be better not to compromise so that he lives like a human being or leaves the country, he vehemently rejects it. When asked how much he would be willing to pay for it, he replied: “Not even half a shekel.”

Instead of dealing with your life, do you build boats?

“More or less. Yes.”

You are such a creative type, you could do it well if you don’t like principles.

“Maybe you have something with you. But even if I’m not a Rothschild, I feel clean. We all make our own mistakes. You can look at it philosophically – at least I’m not dead. ”

Justice or no justice, I would only pay.

“You say that because you are an Israeli. I am a man with principles.”

You studied history at the university, so you probably know how Gavrilo Princip murdered Archduke Ferdinand and what we got was World War I.

“So I’ll tell you what I’ve learned from history: everything that has happened has happened thanks to people with principles who have upheld their beliefs. A herd has 200 sheep and only one shepherd. We must be the ones choose to act. ”

In Russia you probably slept in a nice bed, here you sleep with mice.

“The mice don’t bother me. My word is important. When I borrow money, I always pay it back. When I was in a coma, I heard a voice say to me:” Everything around you is meaningless. The important thing is how you behave. ”

work of art

Since his Citroen model boat was defeated in the waves off Bat Yam, Chaiyevsky has been exhibiting rafts with the cargo of ships. But since that adventure, he hasn’t started or tried to escape with them. He simply builds them and destroys them. Seven years ago, he went to Jaffa by boat to go to sea with a partner. He even paid an interpreter to help him make a video clip in Hebrew explaining his intention to sail in protest. However, the partner damaged the boat and the community finally had it removed.

He offered his latest model with a diesel engine and 220 volt engine for sale on social networks. But when he noticed the lack of response, he was disappointed in humanity and cut it up. By building and destroying boats in the past 14 years, he has improved and refined his craft until he finally builds the boat that is up to the task of carrying him away from here. I read it differently. In my view, building boats has become his art, trying to touch freedom or ask the world for help.

But he says the boat he is building now will be his last one that will bring him to freedom – to Mother Russia. After all the struggles that local residents and workshops have fought against developers in recent years, Hassan’s Arfa site will soon be cleared, carpentry will be demolished, and there will be no place other than the high seas.

Didn’t you also say that you would be able to escape with your previous boat?

“No.”

And you’re not sorry that you destroyed it?

“Have you never thrown out anything you wrote?”

Maybe you are an artist and the boat is your work of art that you can create or disassemble.

“Unlike a work of art, it had no buyers. The truth is that sometimes I think about building an airplane or a submarine. What I’m building now has wheels and can be both a car and a boat. I can take it into the sea without a trailer. ”

Sounds like something from a James Bond movie.

“He can order a boat from me.”

How about offering it to the Mossad?

“I don’t want to have anything to do with this country. KGB, yes; Mossad, no.”

In the documentary, you said that you were a Zionist in Russia.

“Yes, but people here don’t live according to the Torah. Is it a Jewish state? There is no difference between a weekday and a holiday. I ask you: if the buses don’t work and it’s quiet and you only hear the flies, Is it a holiday? Everyone sings on holidays in Russia. I don’t see any joy here on vacation. The only holiday in Israel is Independence Day. And I ask: Independence from whom? I have no connection to this country. I am only here temporarily It’s like telling someone who came to a supermarket to shop that they own it. You can’t impose citizenship on people. It’s like marrying someone you don’t know. Man I have to ask a person if he wants to become a citizen. But in Israel you just get off the plane and you’re one of us. Take a shovel and dig. The flag of my boat is us d be red, white and blue, the Russian flag. ”

Does this mean that you are confident of being able to escape this time?

“If I’m lucky.”

Michael Chaiyevsky with his newest boat.

Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

Otherwise, you could drown trying.

“With bad luck I could die tonight. I could die of hunger but not drown. I worked as a lifeguard in Russia and I love life too much. ”

Where do you want to go? Cyprus?

“I don’t think – Turkey, Syria, Iran.”

Countries don’t like people entering without a passport.

“I get there and show them on the beach that I have Russian citizenship. The only problem is getting out of here.”

The coast guard will keep you safe.

“The state and I are like two sheep meeting head to head on a narrow bridge, and one does not let the other pass.”

Who will win?

“That will be shown. A small screw can destroy a large motor.”

When is the new boat ready?

“Pretty soon. There are already 40 percent ready. I have to be notified two weeks before the evacuation, by then I should be done.”

So this is a farewell interview from Israel?

“Farewell is only in the cemetery.”

After the interview, I spoke to the National Insurance Institute and the state law enforcement and collection agency. They explained to me that in such cases a compromise is usually reached and a payment plan is drawn up. I thought I would try to help Chaiyevsky, who is in debt after all. I wrote a polite letter trying to understand his situation and unravel everything. But in the end Tschajewski decided to hold on to his weapons: “You took my boy with you and now you want my money too? I will not bend. I am a Russian citizen. ”

Why did you have your arm tattooed like a prisoner in Auschwitz?

“My life is the same. What can I do here besides work? I can’t get married and if I got married I would pass on all my problems to my wife. I can’t get a driver’s license here either. Two years ago, I was put in prison for two weeks: I was away without an Israeli driver’s license for 22 years. I haven’t had a single accident in those 22 years because I was a driving instructor in the Red Army in Russia. I was caught in a sample. I did not pass the 1994 driver test after 150 lessons. ”

Why?

“You tell me.”

Michael Chaiyevsky’s latest project. “The state and I are like two sheep meeting head to head on a narrow bridge, and one does not let the other pass.”

Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

Because you are Russian?

“Yes. I was also fired four times because, for example, I spoke Russian in a factory in Rishon Letzion. I went to the police to complain and they told me an employer could do what he wanted singing a song in Yiddish, the language of my grandfather and grandmother, I will be released. ”

I’m sure you wouldn’t be.

“Open your eyes. There are many cases of people fired for such things. I wish I were an Ethiopian (Jew). If an Israeli and a Russian both work as night watchmen, the Russian will be paid less.”

Do you have friends in Israel? For example in the renovation business?

“What are friends?”

Are you friends with your neighbors on the Hassan Arfa site?

“No. There are junkies here. But junkies are human beings. As long as they don’t come to the carpentry shop I guard, they don’t bother me.”

What will you do when everyone is evacuated from here?

“If I don’t manage to escape by boat, I have no choice. Maybe I’ll fly to Jordan – that’s an option – and then on foot to Russia. Otherwise I have no reason to continue living. This life brings me nothing Luck. ”

Is there anything good in Israel? What do you like here The food? The weather?

“I don’t like the food here. The tomatoes in Russia have a spicy taste, they don’t have any here. I ate with Arabs from the areas. If you slice a cucumber, you can smell it. The cucumbers that we have here have are like plasticine.

Nevertheless, try to think of something good. I want an optimistic end to the article.

‘Katya (the interpreter) is good. ‘

Anything else good?

“The only thing that is good in my life is that I have a son who is a good boy who does and works.”

advertisement