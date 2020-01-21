advertisement

“Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” like so many classic songs, was born in Los Angeles. With music by Harold Arlen and lyrics by Yip Harburg, it has become one of the most loved songs in the history of American popular music.

But a rainbow was never part of the scenario for the famous 1939 film. It was entirely Yip’s brew. He is the man who brought the rainbow to The Wizard of Oz. Knowing that in the opening scene of the film, the copywriter E.Y., Dorothy wanted a ballad to escape from the monochrome farmland of her home in Kansas. “Yip” Harburg gave his collaborator, the composer Harold Arlen, a dummy title, a fragment of the text to hang a melody, a direction, a mood. As a symbol of all the unseen of all colors that Dorothy did not see in her black-and-white world, he conceived the rainbow, although the word “rainbow” is never used once in L. Frank Baum’s book. He gave Arlen a title: “I want to get to the other side of the rainbow.”

Arlen took that title and ran with it, and composed the famous melody for the song. However, Yip was less happy when he heard it, as he remembered in an interview later in his life. “I said,” My God, Harold, this is a 12-year-old girl who wants to be somewhere above the rainbow. It is not Nelson Eddy! “Arlen, although shot, worked the entire week to write a new song, but nothing could match the power and emotion of the original. He asked Yip to reconsider this, so Yip Ira Gershwin asked for advice. Ira suggested that Arlen leave his grand piano accompaniment to play it as a pop song instead, and that made the difference. Yip admitted.

But it was hard to write lyrics for it, since Arlen started with a dramatic octave jump, hard to lyricize. Yip soon realized that it would work by changing the line from the ‘other side’ to ‘over the rainbow’, for the mellifluence of the long o, and that led him to the opening word ‘somewhere’, ideally in the octave -ascension paste. It was everything he wanted and more, and a classic was made.

Yip at work.

Although ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ is his most famous song, and one of the most famous songs ever written (declared by the NEA ‘number one number of the 20th century’ and the ‘number one film number of all time’ by AFI) texts written for many other classics, including ‘April In Paris’ with music by Vernon Duke, ‘It’s Only A Paper Moon’ with music by Arlen, the characteristic song ‘Lydia The Tattooed Lady’ by Groucho Marx, also with Arlen, and ” Brother, Can You Spare A Dime “, written with Jay Gorney.

The fact that Yip wrote ‘Dime’ is important, because unlike many of his contemporaries who wrote musical songs about Broadway, Yip’s songs were about the common man, who was an America beyond Broadway, the America of bread lines, poverty and the oppressed. reflected. He confirmed the political symbolism he found in Oz – the scarecrow heartland farmer who thinks he is too stupid to think, although he has abundant wisdom; the factory worker so dehumanized by the assembly lines of modern times that he has been reduced to a tin man without a heart. Even “Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead” sounds with the joy of the little people rejoicing about the fall of a tyrant.

A dedicated socialist all his life, even his name represents his politics. Although he was born Isadore Hochberg and named Edgar Harburg as a child, he became Yip not for the Yiddish name Yipsel, as often assumed, but for YPSL, an acronym for the Socialist League of Young People. Born in 1896 on the Lower East Side in Manhattan, he went to high school with his friend Ira Gershwin, who shared his love for the ingenious texts of W. S. Gilbert or Gilbert & Sullivan. They went to City College together, after which Yip went to work in a factory in Uruguay instead of fighting in the First World War. “He did not believe that capitalism was the answer to the human community and that it was indeed the destruction of the human spirit,” Said his son, Ernie Yarburg, “and he would not wage the wars.” He came home after the war. , married, had two children and became co-owner of an electrical company. When it went bankrupt after the 1929 crash, he was destitute and desperate. Like many others in those circumstances, he turned to songwriting.

Through Ira Gershwin, Yip joined the composer Jay Gorney and started writing Broadway musicals. The text for “Brother, Can You Spare A Dime” was originally written after the song of a Russian folk song that Gorney used in the show “Americana”, and this became the national anthem of depression, a song that is noticeably everyday as well as poetic , rooted in the plight of the American, everyone who built the railways and skyscrapers fought in the army and now lay on the sleds, his hand stretched out.

He has written a multitude of Broadway musicals, and also songs for films. But he never left his political conscience. In addition to Oz, his most famous show is ‘Finian’s Rainbow’ (with music from Burton Lane), which investigated American racism and broke its precedent with its racially integrated cast and choir.

Although he won an Oscar for Best Song with Arlen in 1940, the blacklist kept him and dozens of other artists suspected of being Communists working in films from 1951 to 1962.

Although he is famous for his songs from Oz, few know that he has also written much of the dialogue in the film and has taken the integration of the songs into the plot five years before Rodger & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma was praised for this exact innovation . Yip was also the last script editor, who guided the rhythms of the story exactly as he had done for years in Broadway shows. “There were eleven screenwriters,” Ernie Harburg said, “and (Yip) pulled the whole together, wrote his own rules, and gave the thing a coherence and unity that made it a work of art.”

Although he died in 1981, his work is forever woven into the fabric of American culture, and his promise of a land above the rainbow is just as alive today as when he invented it 70 years ago.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSZxmZmBfnU (/ embed)

