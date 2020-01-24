The man who bit the policeman again runs away from the court after finding the sword in a van

advertisement

A man caught with a sword in his van ran free for family reasons.

Salford Ryan O’Toole had previously avoided prison after biting a police officer in January last year.

He was sentenced to a 10-month prison term, which was suspended for 18 months, plus 150 hours of unpaid work for dropping his teeth into the official’s eyebrows and fingers.

O’Toole violated the order when the 12-inch blade was found behind his driver’s seat in August, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Liverpool Crown Court also heard that he had only done 35.5 hours of unpaid work.

Earlier in the hearing, the court was informed that O’Toole was sighted in his white Peugeot van on Knowsley Road in Bootle at around 7:30 p.m. on August 12.

There was a brief police persecution and he was arrested on Mildmay Road in Walton.

Officers found cannabis in the vehicle and a sword with a 12-inch blade behind the driver’s seat.

The black sword

(Image: CPS)

The 29-year-old told the police that he found it in a house he was cleaning up and decided to keep it.

The Meadows’ Salford O’Toole was convicted of having had cannabis and a blade in public last month.

He admitted to violating his suspended sentence by violating the conditions and committing new crimes.

Ryan O’Toole has freed himself from the court.

(Image: Liverpool Echo)

Last month, Judge Aubrey said the main reason he had spared O’Toole so far was “mitigation of your children.”

He said he needed to know more about him, but warned, “Right now you can expect to get a prison sentence.”

However, after receiving a new report, the judge accepted that O’Toole was “repentant” and “unfortunate”.

Jeremy Rawson, who defended himself, said O’Toole took care of his sick ex-partner and child.

He argued that sending his client to prison would have “significant harmful effects on others.”

O’Toole had previously been convicted, among other things, for battery, robbery and attempted robbery, and for racially heightened threatening behavior.

Judge Aubrey sentenced him to a six-month prison term, suspended for two years, and said that his unpaid work would continue.

He said it was O’Toole’s “last chance”.

