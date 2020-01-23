The man wearing flip-flops bursts into the frightening robbery with a knife in the betting shop

advertisement

A man was arrested after robbing a betting shop while wearing “flip flops”.

Betfred’s employees at Halliwell Road in Bolton were threatened with a knife on Thursday morning.

Eyewitnesses reported that the man left one of his flip-flops at the scene after he had tried to escape.

No one was injured during the robbery that took place around 11:40 am.

The police did not reveal what was taken.

A 29-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of robbery. He remains in police custody for questioning.

The store remained open after the incident.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “Today at around 11:40 am (Thursday, January 23, 2020) the police were called upon to report an armed robbery in Betfred on Halliwell Road in Bolton.

“Officers visited and arrested the perpetrators threatened with a knife.

“No injuries were reported, but the staff was shaken.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He remains in police custody for being interrogated.

“An investigation is underway.

“Anyone with information should contact the police on 0161 856 5757, specifying 1070 23/01/20.

“Alternatively, the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, at 0800 555 111.”

