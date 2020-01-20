The man was shot and killed by his wife, who was identified as the owner of Gourmet Foods of Houston

advertisement

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) – New details were released after the death of a Houston business owner, according to his estranged wife in northwest Harris County.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when MPs responded to a house on the 14100 block of Barons Bridge Drive.

According to court records, the victim, 66-year-old Ray Court, had arrived at the house he once shared with his estranged wife, 68-year-old Carolyn Court. According to the authorities, Ray was home to get his things and take Carolyn for lunch.

The incident escalated when Ray arrived in his girlfriend’s car. Carolyn said the sight of her estranged husband in the car had made her angry.

Carolyn has reportedly told the detectives that she tried to hit Ray when he entered the house, but he grabbed her wrist to prevent the attack. Carolyn of Records State said that she had her .38 caliber gun from Smith and Wesson while Ray went to the bathroom. Then she confronted Ray when she was supposed to be holding the gun.

“She admitted that she had cocked the gun and pointed the gun at Mr. (Ray) Court and asked for answers to the questions she asked. When the gun was released, the accused admitted to being in a bad mood to have, “said the prosecutor.

The court also announced that Carolyn and Ray were co-owners of Gourmet Foods of Houston. Gourmet Foods was launched by Ray 40 years ago, according to the company’s Facebook page.

Carolyn’s bond was set at $ 150,000.

