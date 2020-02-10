A man arrested in connection with a fight in East Manchester was released on bail.

Police were called to Harley Street in Openshaw at 10:35 p.m. on Friday (February 7) after a fight on a property on the street was reported.

When the police arrived, they found a 52-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man with head and face injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Police officers entered the corner lot on Saturday morning

The police arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious physical harm.

He was in police custody on Saturday because he was interrogated by officers.

He has since been released on bail, the Greater Manchester police say.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The police investigating the attack said it was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police on 0161 856 1146, quoting 3278 07/02/20. or Crimestoppers, anonymously at 0800 555 111.

