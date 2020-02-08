A soldier shot several people in northeastern Thailand, killing at least ten people. He is said to have been hiding in a popular shopping center, the police said.

Royal Thai Police spokeswoman Krissana Pattanacharoen said more than 10 people were killed. The total number of wounded was not immediately known.

The gunman appeared to be armed with an assault rifle based on a surveillance camera video broadcast on Thai Rath television.

Thai Rath said the incident started around 3:30 p.m. and was apparently unsolved five hours later.

A police officer in Nakhon Ratchasima City said the soldier initially shot another soldier and woman, and injured a third person, apparently for a land dispute.

City and neighborhood police officers said the man took a gun from his base and drove to the Terminal 21 shopping mall to shoot. Several Thai media reported that he was traveling in a military vehicle. Nakhon Ratchasima is also known as Korat.

Videos taken outside the mall and shared on social media showed people seeking cover in a parking lot when shots were fired.

The mall was closed and the street closed while the authorities tried to arrest the gunman and rescue the buyers.

Defense Department spokesman Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as Sergeant Jakrapanth Thomma. He said police and military units had cordoned off the mall and the surrounding area.

The suspect posted messages on his Facebook page during the rampage, including “Nobody Can Escape Death” and “Should I Give Up?”

In a later post, he wrote, “I’ve already stopped.”

In a photo on the side, he is depicted with a military helmet disguised in green, while a fireball and black smoke rage behind him.

Nakhon Ratchasima is located about 150 miles northeast of the capital, Bangkok.

The Terminal 21 shopping center is located on a main road near the city center, a hub for Thailand’s relatively poor and rural region in the northeast.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand. Firearms are legally available and many Thai people have weapons. Mass shootings are rare, except in the far south, where the authorities have fought separatist uprisings for years.

The incident occurred a month after another shootout in a well-known mall in downtown Lopburi. In this case, a masked gunner with a pistol and a silencer killed three people, including a two-year-old boy, and wounded four others when he robbed a jewelry store.

A headmaster was arrested less than two weeks later and is said to have confessed that he did not intend to shoot anyone.