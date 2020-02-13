KINGS POINT, New York – When it comes to making friends, it is not that easy for Michael Fetherman, who has autism and ADHD. However, Michael’s big sister Juliana made every effort to develop an app that helps him and other people with disabilities make friends.

“In the app, I tried to incorporate tools to help with the conversations, and I hope that people can use them to develop these life skills,” said Juliana. “By using the conversation prompts, they may be able to learn to say things or start a conversation. I hope this also strengthens their self-esteem.”

Once you sign up for the beta version of the app, you’ll be asked for your name, birthday, and zip code to determine your proximity to other users in the region.

The next part of the process is to create an avatar of yourself or upload an image to your profile. One of the biggest aspects of creating a profile is choosing what you want to do with others. The user can select topics ranging from watching movies to playing sports.

The app is designed to match users based on age, diagnosis, interests and location. The app may suggest meeting points so that two people who choose the same activity interests can meet at this location.

“It was hard to have a son with special needs. Any mother would tell you the same thing, I’m sure,” said Michael’s mother Mary Fetherman. “Maybe some sisters and brothers will see what Juliana is doing for her brother and they will say you know what, maybe I should do something for my sibling.”

Julianna plans to release the app on Android and iOS in the next few months.

