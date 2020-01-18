The main island of Tonga has spared the full strength of Cyclone Tino

advertisement

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

Tonga’s main island, Tongatapu, has been spared the full power of Tropical Cyclone Tino.

The storm was expected to pass directly over Tongatapu at night with the capital Nuku’alofa on the right track to take a direct hit, instead the cyclone just passed north of Tongatapu without its strong wind and heavy rain.

But the northern Tongan groups Vava’u and Ha’apai were hammered by destructive storm winds and heavy rain showers, with gusts of wind estimated at 180km / h yesterday.

Cyclone Tino is now weakened because it is moving further and further away from the islands of Tonga.

The cyclone has been relegated to Category Two storm with winds up to 120 km / h and short wind gusts up to 140 km / h.

Emergency officials meet this morning and have teams on the outer islands ready to begin assessments

A short time ago, the Cyclone Tino was approximately 435 kilometers southeast of the Tongan capital Nuku’alofa, on its way to the southeast.

Paula Ma’u, director of Tonga’s National Emergency Management Office (NEMO), told Matangi Tonga online last night that no victims or injuries were reported from anywhere in Tonga from the large cyclone.

“Our meeting office says that the face of Tino was to the north where there was all wind and rain, but on the south side, Tongatapu caught a big blind eye, even though it was so close.”

“It’s surprising to see the effects of nature,” he said.

Nuku’alofa and Tongatapu, home to most of the Tongan people, along with the nearby ‘Eua’, are still recovering from extensive damage caused by Cyclone Gita just two years ago.

Dozens of evacuation centers were opened in Tonga in preparation for Tino and people were urged to come down as Cyclone Tino came closer to the kingdom.

Paula Ma’u said that the coastal areas of Tonga were hit hard by storm floods from Cyclone Tino, which passed Tonga at high tide.

Nomuka, located between Ha’apai and Tongatapu, was closest to the middle of the storm.

“We are starting in Tongatapu to conduct research into coastal areas, agriculture and villages. This is also done by our teams in Ha’apai, Vava’u and the outer islands.” he said.

International flights to Tonga were canceled or delayed on Friday and Saturday. Air New Zealand flights from Auckland and Air Fiji flights from Nadi were hit. All local domestic flights were canceled.

Airlines move passengers before Monday.

Storm warnings were also issued for Niue on Saturday, and in Samoa the authorities warned of the possibility of landslides and floods. Strong winds fueled by Cyclone Tino had also brought power to windrows from the main island of Upolu, including the capital Apia.

