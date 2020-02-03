Advertisement

If you’ve walked past this vinyl curtain and know the vintage chinoiserie splendor of the Mahjong Bar, you know that the makers of the Dundas West commercial have a knack for creating an atmosphere.

The Mahjong follow-up spot that just opened in West Dundas promises an even more magical, haunting atmosphere. The Mordecai bar, now open around 1272 in Dundas West (in Dovercourt), is a Grand Budapest hotel-inspired space, “styled after the hotel’s previous lobby bars,” the owners said in a press release.

In addition to plenty of mood lighting, curvy sofas, banquets and a 30-meter mural with animals in human form (organizers of furry congresses, we found your new after-party spot), the room will be expanded by a second bar on the ground floor in the coming weeks and five private dining rooms with karaoke.

But of course atmosphere is not everything. The food (by chef Brian Ho) is divided into bar classics like oysters and charcuterie with some Italian influences (like white bean salads, mortadella sandwiches and oxtail tortellini).

The drinks director Andrew Perry’s cocktails are divided into classics (such as a gimlet or a dirty martini) and easy-to-sip highballs, as well as local and imported beer and wines with little intervention in bottles or glasses.

Hopefully it’s a lot better than the Johnny Depp movie.

