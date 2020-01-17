The magical marriage proposal that has gone viral

advertisement

It takes a lot of courage to introduce your loved one. There are so many things to consider, including the proposal itself. A talented Boston filmmaker decided that if he ever did this in his life, it would be more memorable.

So making use of his artistic talents, Lee Loechler spent a full six months adjusting the animation of his girlfriend’s favorite movie, Sleeping Beauty. He then rented out a movie theater in a theater, printed fake movie tickets and gathered friends, family and random strangers so that his high school sweetheart, Sthuthi David, would not be kept up to date on his plan.

As she watched the film, Loechler eagerly watched his proposal unfold on the big screen. The famous Disney characters turned into cartoon characters of the young couple before the ring came out and then became truly in the hands of Loechler. With perfect timing, Loechler sat down on one knee and suggested. The proposal itself was funny, personal, and took place for the friends and family of the couple – without the knowledge of David who had not noticed that they were even in the audience.

With many calling the proposal the “greatest ever” reported by Upworthy, Loechler may have improved the game for those who want to present it in a memorable way. But if you are not creative, or if you have little money, the best proposal is always one that comes from the heart.

In the meantime, check out one of the most magical proposals ever:

