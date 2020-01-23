advertisement

Franco Milazzo

The magic word is wrong: magic goes wrong in the Vaudeville Theater

Magic goes wrong, Vaudeville Theater

4

Picture: Robert Day

Not many theater productions are known to appear as “actors”, but Magic Goes Wrong at the Vaudeville Theater does just that.

With this recently released album, Mischief Theater’s ‘Wrong Brothers’ (artistic directors Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields) now have three simultaneous West End productions. In addition to The Play That Goes Falsches (Duchess Theater) and The Bank Robbery That Goes Falsches (Duchess Theater), this latest appearance follows a similar formula for success: a bizarre plot attempts to realize a doomed project. Rumors that a fourth production is currently running in the Palace of Westminster are of course unfounded.

Picture: Robert Day

In the latter case, a (very) amateurish magician called Sophisticato takes over his father’s wand in order to raise funds for victims of magic tricks. Supported by a ‘Mind Mangler’, a pair of Eastern European tumblers, a dangerously stupid daredevil, and recorded cameos by David Copperfield and Derren Brown, the scene is set for a comedy of epic proportions.

This latest “fake” was created in collaboration with the famous American magicians Penn & Teller. They don’t appear here themselves, but their characteristic style is consistently shown in surprisingly clever hand-tricks mixed with great illusions. There is a whole range of breathtaking tricks among the witty performances of rank idiocy worthy of more serious magic shows like The Illusionists

The Mischief Theater may have a formula, but its shows are anything but formulaic. The vaudevillian stripes of slapstick, pratfalls, and direct japery make for an entertaining evening, while Penn & Teller’s subtle but remarkable contributions elevate it more than a few notches above the average West End comedy.

Magic goes wrong, Vaudeville Theater, 404 Strand, WC2R 0NH. Tickets from £ 20, booking by August 30, 2020.

