The Madras High Court suspended an order on Wednesday, issued on October 17 by a Commissioner for Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Central Excise, and recognized music composer A.R. Rahman withdrew payment of the service tax and directed him to pay arrears of £ 6.79 billion without interest from April 2013 to June 2017 as well as a penalty of another £ 6.79 billion.

Judge Anita Sumanth granted the temporary stay after a written petition from the composer, in which the tax claim was contested along with the penalty.

On his behalf, the Commissioner for GST and CE (Chennai South), K.M. Ravichandran explained that the information gathered by DG GST Intelligence (DGGSTI) indicated that the composer was not paying the service tax correctly on the payments he received.

An investigation was therefore initiated and it was found that the composer generated revenue by composing music for films, receiving royalties for public performances of his musical works, and performing live concerts both domestically and abroad.

After excluding any consideration received directly from the tour operator abroad in foreign currency, the official determined that all other services were taxable.

“Wrong assumption”

However, in his affidavit filed before the court, Mr. Rahman stated that the commissioner had made a false assumption that the producer of a film should be considered the owner of the copyright of a musical work. Referring to Section 13 (1) (A) of the Copyright Act of 1957, he claimed that the composer was the sole and absolute owner of the copyright in songs and the background music for the films produced by others.

The petitioner stated that he was transferring all rights to the works he had created in favor of the producer through an agreement, and only then did he say that the producer would become the sole owner of the copyright in the musical work.

The composer stated that he had paid the service tax only for the sound recording services he provided and stated that a permanent transfer of copyright could not be considered a taxable service.

Furthermore, the temporary transfer of copyright is exempt from the service tax, as the center announced on June 20, 2012.

The petitioner stated that it was the additional Director General of the GST Intelligence Service who handed him an exhibition notice on October 21, 2018, and stated that it is not legally permissible for one authority to issue the notification and another authority (Commissioner of the GST) instructs decide the matter afterwards.

