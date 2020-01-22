The Lumineers announce 2020 III: The World Tour

advertisement

Folk-rock band the Lumineers have added to their massive 2020 tour. III: The World Tour takes the band through North America at the end of January.

The Lumineers 2020 tour starts on January 31 in Asheville, N.C. The first leg of the trek, in which they will play arenas, runs until the beginning of March and includes two stops in Canada. The second leg of the tour starts on 13 May in Tuscaloosa, Ala and runs until mid-June. A date of July 12 in Italy teases the potential of more overseas shows, but the band will be back in North America for August and September.

A full list of III: The World Tour stops can be found below. Full ticketing details are available at TheLumineers.com.

advertisement

III, the third studio album by Lumineers, arrived on September 13. The project with 13 numbers is presented in three chapters, each focused on a member of a fictional family, the Sparks. The project is the first of the band without cellist and singer Neyla Pekarek, who left the group in 2018 to pursue a solo career; co-founders Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites remain.

The Lumineers, III: The World Tour Dates:

Jan. 31-February 1 – Asheville, N.C. @ U.S. Cellular Center * =

February 4 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center * =

February 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center * =

February 7 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena * =

February 8 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse * =

11 February – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena * =

February 13 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center * =

February 16 – Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena * =

February 18 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse * =

February 19 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena * =

February 22 – Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena * =

February 25 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena * =

February 26 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center * =

February 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena * =

February 29 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena *%

March 3-4 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena * =

March 6 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Bell Center * =

March 7 – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Center * =

March 10 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Middle * =

March 11 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum * =

March 13 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center * =

March 14 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center * =

May 13 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater # +

May 15 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion # +

May 16 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion # +

May 19-20 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place # +

May 22 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater # +

May 23 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater # +

May 27 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach # +

May 29 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion # +

May 30 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheater in Lakewood # +

June 2 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Walnut Creek ^ +

June 5 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion ^ +

June 6 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^ +

June 9-10 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^ +

June 12 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center ^%

July 12 – Verona, Italy @ Arena Di Verona

August 12 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center @ &

August 14 – Portland, Ore. @Moda Center @ &

August 15 – George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheater @ &

August 18 – San Francisco, California @ Chase Center @ &

August 21 – Los Angeles, California @ Staples Center @ &

August 25 – San Diego, California @ Pechanga Arena @ &

August 26 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena @ &

August 29 – Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field @

September 2 – Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome @ &

September 4 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place @ &

September 8 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Rogers Arena @ &

September 11 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ SaskTel Center @ &

Sept. 12 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Bell MTS Place @ &

September 15 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center @ &

September 18 – Austin, Texas @ Frank Erwin Center @ &

* with Mt. Joy

= w / J.S. Ondara

# w / Shakey Graves

@ w / Gregory Alan Isakov

^ w / CAAMP

+ with Jade Bird

& w / Daniel Rodriguez

% w / Diana DeMuth

50 country songs that everyone must hear before they die

.

advertisement