The LSU stumbles upon Clemson to win the title

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-14 00: 19: 03.0

Trevor Lawrence was molested all night

NEW ORLEANS, LA – On some nights the other team is just better. When that happens, you tilt your hat towards them and keep moving towards improvement the next time you enter the field.

Monday night was one of those nights. On a night when LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was superhuman, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Clemson offensive looked like mortals, and the LSU won the national championship with a 42:25 success in the Superdome.

Clemson made Burrow look human early and secured a 17: 7 lead, but the rest of the Burrow competition showed why he won the Heisman Trophy with one throw after another. Burrow ended the night with 31 of 49 passes for 463 yards and five touchdowns. The broad receiver Ja’Marr Chase was unstoppable and sold nine passes for 221 yards. Lawrence was

The defeat ends Clemson’s 29-game winning streak. LSU ended the season with a 15-0 record, while Clemson fell to 14-1.

Dabo Swinney lived up to the LSU.

“I thought LSU played a beautiful game. I thought their quarterback was great,” said Swinney. “These recipients – man, they made some incredible games that were really well covered, some of them, but they just made the game. And you have to do that to win these types of games. You give them recognition I thought they were playing a damn good game and deserved to win the game, they were definitely the better team tonight.

“I’m really happy for coach O. I think he’s one of the good guys in the business and I’m happy for him. I know what it’s like to be in this situation and you put a lot into it.” It is certainly not fun to sit in this place, but I just want to congratulate them. “Gorgeous soccer team that deserved it, and we were the first 15-0 team last year, and to see that they can do it, they deserve it. So, beware of them, and I thought they play with great character and class and just want to win. That’s what championship games are all about, and just too many big games and just not enough of us when we had a few opportunities to give ourselves a chance there in the fourth quarter. ‘

Swinney said the seniors leave at a loss, but he’s proud of what their class has achieved.

“But here, too, we’re just proud of our seniors. These guys are 55 wins here, and that hurts a lot,” said Swinney. “I am disappointed, hurt for all our fans. But what an incredible run. We will get back to work. We will start the spring ball six weeks from Wednesday and are excited about the team of the next year and the challenge to start again to go to work. ” put together another team.

“We will celebrate this group. We will have our banquet next weekend. We will celebrate this wonderful group of seniors in the right way, and then we will get back to work and see if we can return here.” ‘

The teams swapped two points each to start the game, but Clemson stepped onto the field with third possession. The first game of ball possession was a 42-yard goal in the middle to the end of Braden Galloway, who rumbled to the LSU’s 25-yard line. For six games, Lawrence walked untouched on the right side to get a touchdown and a 7-0 lead at 6:34 in the first quarter.

On the way, Travis Etienne became the leading player in the history of Clemson football. With this result, Clemson scored the first goal for the 12th time this season, most in one season under Dabo Swinney.

The LSU finally made it onto the field with their fourth possession of the ball. Joe Burrow hit a Ja’Marr Chase on the right sideline to score a 52 yard score and end the game 7-7 toward the end of the first quarter.

Clemson took the lead a ball later and got a 52 yard field goal from B.T. Potter, who was the longest in college football playoff history. The field goal was also a career for Potter, a Clemson Football Bowl record, the school record of which was the third field goal of more than 50 meters and the tenth longest in school history.

Clemson forced another LSU barge, but faced a long field after the barge was knocked down at the four. A 24-yard pass for Higgins started the ride, Etienne threw a 29-yard run, and Higgins ended the trip in a 36-yard run through the middle of the LSU defense, gaining a 17-7 lead.

Burrow used two completions to bring the LSU to the three-yard line from Clemson – one for 16 yards and one for 56 yards. This led to a three-yard goalkeeper from Burrow in third place and with 9:17 at half time, Clemson held a lead of 17-14.

Clemson reached midfield on his subsequent possession, but was forced to trip and the LSU wasted no time in running down the field and taking the lead of the night. The trip ended with a 14-yard throw against Chase in the corner of the end zone and with 5:19 in half the LSU had a lead of 21-17.

After another impressive drive at the end of the half, the LSU added another touchdown. Four different times, Clemson had the chance to get LSU in third place, and each time Burrow and Company played a game. The journey took 95 meters in eleven games and ended with a six-meter touchdown pass to Thaddeus Moss, who had only 10 seconds left.

The LSU took the lead at 28:17.

Clemson needed something good to get out of the half and they understood it. Clemson kept LSU in the front row of the half and forced a barge and Clemson took over in midfield. Etienne carried the ball the last three games of a six-game run, the last a three-yard run. At five, Clemson chose two and Lawrence found Amari Rodgers in the end zone for the two-point conversion. With only a four-minute lead in the third quarter, the LSU was in the lead with 28-25.

Clemson forced another 3-and-out from the LSU, but was unable to achieve anything and immediately pushed him back. Six games into the driveway, Clemson linebacker James Skalski was called to aim and kicked out of the game. A game later, LSU scored another goal for Moss, leading 5: 13 in the third quarter with 35: 25.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, LSU increased the lead with a 24-yard Burrow pass for Marshall.





