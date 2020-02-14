BEJON HASWELL / STUFF

Arowhenua Rd between State Highways 1 and 8 is scheduled for much-needed upgrades over the next few years. (File image)

An offer of $ 291,572, which is cheaper than the next lower, is expected to win a two-year contract from the Timaru District Council to upgrade Arowhenua Rd.

“The road is nearing the end of its useful life and has been gradually renewed,” said Andrew Dixon, the Council’s land transportation manager, in a report to be presented at a Tuesday tender and procurement committee meeting.

The Council received four tenders for Fulton Hogan’s $ 1.39 million (excluding GST) offer, which is expected to be accepted prior to Grant Hood Contracting’s $ 1.682 million, Rooney Earthmoving Ltd’s $ 1.724 million and $ 1.736 million USD was recommended by Paul Smith Ltd

“The planned work includes widening the road seal, reconstructing the road surface and improving drainage.

“Arowhenua Road is considered the primary collection road within the One Network Road Classification system. The road is also signposted as a connection between Temuka (State Highway 1) and Pleasant Point (SH 8), so the road is heavily used throughout traffic, including a high percentage of heavy traffic and visitors.

“As the road does not currently meet the recommended standard for a primary collector road, we are taking the opportunity to modernize it as part of the renovation work.”

Dixon said the pre-tender, based on previous contracts and cost increases, was $ 1.644 million.

“The offers were evaluated using the price quality method specified in the tender document.”

Dixon said the Tender Evaluation Team (TET) consists of a Timaru District Council road representative and two of its design consultants, GHD Limited, along with Peter Hall of WSP-Opus as an accredited assessor for the NZ Transport Agency.

“The contract was packaged into three separable parts over two fiscal years.”

Dixon said packaged procurement should promote competitive offerings, with the value and flexibility of the contract considered attractive to a number of contractors.

“A previous reconstruction section of significantly lower value that was advertised last year only received one offer.”

Dixon said the 2019-20 modernization work will include 4.67 kilometers from the end of construction in 2019 (near Levels Plain Road) to shortly after the Kerrytown Rd intersection at a cost of $ 924,143.80.

A further 1.7 km from Kerrytown Road east of Mill Road is planned for fiscal year 2020/21 for $ 466,386.39.

Dixon also advised the Council that further work on Arowhenua Road is required that is not included in this contract, including a bridge renewal for $ 250,000 and another 1 km section for upgrades for fiscal year 2020-21, which will reach 350,000 USD is estimated.